In Cookie Run: Kingdom, Defense Cookie is one of the most essential Cookies to have in a party. Without this Cookie, the team has no defense. The primary role of Defense Cookies is to absorb all the damage, thereby protecting the Middle lines and the Rear cookies, who inflict damage or provide support and healing to the party.

Hollyberry Cookie is an Ancient Cookie that belongs to the Defense Class. Her position is prioritized to the Front by default. In this article, gamers are going to learn why Hollyberry Cookie is the best defense cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom- Why is Hollyberry Cookie the best defense cookie?

Hollyberry Cookie is one of the five Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She is the second Ancient Cookie to be released, made playable alongside Raspberry Cookie in the first part of the Heart of Courage and Passion update. She belongs to the Defense class and her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

"What else could result in such an overwhelming passion if not the reddest hollyberries, ripened under the hottest summer sunlight? Hollyberry Cookie believes that every friendship, like victory, should be triumphant."

"After all, there's nothing in the word as hard as trust! Not even the all-enduring Hollyberry Shield with which she swore to protect her beloved ones. It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view. "

Her skill

Hollyberry Cookie's skill, Oath on the Shield, makes her charge forward and become a shield to all the cookies, absorbing a portion of their damage, excluding continuous DMG and indirect DMG.

Statistics of Hollyberry Cookie

18 sec base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 185.5% (+2.53% DMG per level)

DMG Focus: 20.0% of DMG of allies for 9.0 sec

Hollyberry Cookie is one of the best Defense Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She is easily one of the most effective frontline Cookie. However, the only catch about the Cookie is its high rarity.

Edited by Saman