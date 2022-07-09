Which is the best Financier Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Financier Cookie's release has been one of the most hyped-up updates in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, and for good reason. If individuals have gone through the drill of unlocking Financier, they're probably wondering how to upgrade the cookie to its full potential.

The right topping build is necessary to get an edge over other players performing skill and level upgrades.

How to maximize Financier Cookie's skills in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Paladin Academy graduate has taken Cookie Run: Kingdom community by storm with his amazing combination of buffs.

Popular Defense cookies like Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe are focused on knockbacks and dealing an initial round of damage. In contrast, the main value of Financier is the Light Shield and the healing ability he brings to the team.

He does possess a decent single hit DMG (221.7% at base) as part of his skill, but his Paladin's Protection effects, which include CRIT resist, DMG resist, ATK boost, and Healing, are the main shining stars. Light Shield guards users for 5 seconds after his skill is used.

The Light Shield acts both defensively and offensively, as while it protects gamers, it also actively deals damage to enemies who attack those covered under the Shield.

Understanding the cookie's ability thoroughly allows players to more clearly choose between various topping builds and whether the cookie works well with their team's needs.

As Financier will be placed on the Front line, it will receive heavy damage, and as it is also acting as a healer here, ensuring that he himself is able to stay alive throughout the battle is necessary. A Solid Almond topping can serve this purpose as it boosts the cookie's DMG resist.

Alternatively, a Swift Chocolate topping, which reduces cooldown time, will allow users to make use of Financier's skills more often, thus increasing his overall value to the team.

Swift Chocolate vs Solid Almond Topping for Financier Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Solid Almonds are the norm for most Defense cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. However, the fact that every time Financier's skill is being used grants some great buffs and, more importantly, healing to the team makes Swift Chocolate appear viable as well.

One factor that can help simplify this decision is whether the team already has sufficient healing capabilities with, say, a Pure Vanilla or Cotton. Gamers should consider using a Solid Almond topping to protect the rest of the team behind Financier.

Suppose they have a more aggressive playstyle where readers just want to maximize the DMG dealt and have strong DPS characters on their team. In that case, a Swift Chocolate topping with level upgrades for better DMG resist on Financier can be a good decision.

At the end of the day, individual playstyles should be the main decider for what is the ideal topping build for a Cookie on the team, and Financier's case is no different. Readers can let other Cookie Run: Kingdom fans know which topping they decided to go with in the comments.

They may also track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

