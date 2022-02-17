Which is the best Strawberry Crepe Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom? 

The release of many powerful defensive cookies shortly after Cookie Run: Kingdom's launch established the "tank" meta in the game. The "tank" team composition has a Defense Cookie at the front, forcing the enemy back while the Mid and Rear position characters take up DPS and Support roles.

Strawberry Crepe is an Epic Rarity Defense Cookie, counted among the top defenders in the game. This article will guide players on getting the most out of their Strawberry Crepe by using various toppings to boost their capabilities.

Best toppings to use with Strawberry Crepe Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Strawberry Crepe was initially revealed in the game's first big update in early April last year and joined the Cookie library later that month. The "tank" meta was firmly established post her release.

She provides essential buffs and a spectacular DMG rating to her Knockback effect. The only flaw pointed out by fans at the time was her relatively modest survivability.

The Cookie is very popular in the fandom of Cookie Run: Kingdom's parent game, OvenBreak, which is why the devs ensured that her release was prioritized post the launch of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Toppings for Defense Cookies are focused on increasing survivability as they have to maintain a strong presence at the Front. An increase in the Front Cookie's survivability means that they will stay alive and protect the rest of the team for longer. For Strawberry Crepe, a complete Solid Almond build can achieve this goal.

Swift Chocolate vs. Solid Almond for Strawberry Crepe Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Solid Almond build focuses on ensuring that Crepe can survive for as long as possible. One advantage that Crepe has over Hollyberry is her Epic status, as opposed to the latter's Ancient, making finding toppings for her a relatively easy task.

This build can increase Crepe's max HP by a full 65%. This puts them very close to the survival substats of the best Defense Cookie in the game, Hollyberry Cookie.

A new build slowly gaining recognition is using Swift Chocolate toppings. These toppings are available at many stages in the game, and this build is focused on reducing the ATK cooldown. Crepe's base cooldown is 15 seconds, so a full Swift Chocolate build can take it down to 12.

At the end of the day, players' have to make a choice between these builds based on what they want from having Crepe on their team. Players who seek higher survivability (better for PvE and Guild Battle) can start looking for Solid Almonds, but if a lower cooldown (better for PvP) is the need of the hour, then Swift Chocolates are the way to go.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

Edited by R. Elahi