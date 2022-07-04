What is known about Financier Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Continuing a steady stream of updates from the developers of Cookie Run: Kingdom, a new cookie is all set to join the roster of the sweetest RPG on Google Play. Financier Cookie, a new Epic Defense character, will be added to the game in the next "Glorious Creme Republic" update on July 7.

Readers can find out all there is to know about the next graduate of the Paladin Academy and what impact she will have on Cookie Odyssey.

Detailing Financier Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The cookie's in-game description reads:

"A true Paladin does not flinch at an order: the greatest deeds perpetuating the order's glory are done by those who are not afraid of challenges, and Financier Cookie marches towards her goal with scrupulous and cold determination. But appearances can be deceiving: seek the Republic's most unfortunate, and they will tell you the Paladin's heart is full of kindness and compassion."

First seen as an NPC in the first Council of Heroes update, it was revealed that Financier would soon be made playable during the May 3 update to Cookie Run: Kingdom. The developers confirmed that she would join the title via their official Twitter handle when announcing the latest update.

Cookie Odyssey's Chapter III

🗡️ Financier Cookie

🗺️ World Exploration's Master Mode

The cookie will be a Front position standard "tank" type character who will serve as Clotted Cream's bodyguard during further events of the Cookie Odyssey.

The excessive emphasis on Financier's Paladin origins also seems to point to a separate storyline with just the Defense Cookie. However, no official word has been received despite several fan requests.

The cookie derives its name from the "financier," a small rectangle French almond cake resembling a bar of gold. Interestingly, Financier's Korean voice actress in Cookie Run: Kingdom is also the VA for the Jungleberry and Madeline cookies.

Although several leaks have increased the hype around the numbers Financier will put up, no confirmed statistics are available to determine how the Defense character will fare against heavyweights like Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe.

It remains to be seen how the hype around Financier plays out, given there are no details on how she will fit into the ongoing storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Readers will have to wait until July 7, when the update goes live to find out more.

