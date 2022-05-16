Does Clotted Cream Cookie live up to its hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Kicking off the Super Epic tier in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Clotted Cream Cookie has been the sole subject of discussion in the community for more than a week now.

The Magic cookie does do justice to his Super Epic status with his insane numbers, but what has really enamored fans since his release is the number of teams they can base around the character, both in PvP and PvE.

Does Clotted Cream Cookie meet expectations in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The cookie's in-game description reads:

"Impeccable posture, perfect necktie knot, and a charming smile! Add a generous amount of filling: a mixture of cream, ambition, and respectability, and you will get the Republic's youngest Consul ever. Indeed, Clotted Cream Cookie's approval rating and influence are growing by the day! But beware: each of his sweet smiles is thoroughly calculated. This cookie is always on the winning side."

The cookie has joined the Cookie Run: Kingdom library as the first installment in the hotly anticipated Council of Heroes update. As the Consul of the Creme Republic and the youngest member of the Council of Nine Elders, fans can expect the cookie to play a significant role in the Cookie Odyssey storyline.

It is one of the primary reasons behind the hype surrounding the character, and initial impressions indicate that Clotted Cream delivers on the storyline front.

Before analyzing the cookie's numbers and abilities, players should note that the Consul's Brilliance event is currently in session, making it much easier to obtain Clotted Cream Cookie. Hence, they should rush to get the necessary materials to participate if they are looking to unlock him.

The event can be accessed in Cookie Run: Kingdom until June 14.

Statistics of Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Clotted Cream's "Consul Orders" ability has him using the Cloak of Light to project a Light Cage on the nearest enemy. This cage deals damage relative to the enemy's HP for a set period.

Simply put, the attack cannot be avoided by cookies as it cannot be blocked by cookies protected against interruptions and any buffs that the enemy team might have in place. This is the first such attack in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Clotted Cream himself is immune to any interruptions, so if the enemy team has a Clotted Cream casting his skill, he will be the only one who can avoid the DMG from the Light Cage.

15 second cooldown

Total Periodic DMG: 308.5% (+4.2% per level), 22 ticks for 1.4 sec

Light Cage DMG: 189.0%

Light Cage duration: 4.8 sec

17.5% DMG Resist over 8.0 sec

The Light Cage deals extra damage to cookies over the attack's time and stuns them. Details of the same are given below;

Cookies: 89.9% DMG relative to Max HP + 20.0% fixed DMG relative to Max HP, Stun for 1.3 sec Others: 1.3% DMG relative to Max HP + 146.9% DMG (+1.8~1.9% per level), Stun for 1.3 sec

All things considered, Clotted Cream Cookie is a force to be reckoned with across the game, and especially in PvP. In the short time that the cookie has been a part of the game, teams centered around him are already becoming meta, pointing to just how well this cookie's impressive numbers fit into rosters.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go out.

