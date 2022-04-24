Does Cherry Blossom Cookie live up to its hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Ever since Sorbet Shark hit the screens of the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, fans have come to expect a lot out of Ambush Cookies.

Add to that the fact that Cherry Blossom Cookie is one of the most beloved characters from Ovenbreak, and one can understand the massive hype around her release.

Read on to find out how well the Cookie has been testing real-world usage in its first week in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Does Cherry Blossom Cookie meet expectations in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Get ready for a storm of cherry blossoms! Cherry Blossom Cookie flies up to shower her enemies with a rain of cherry blossoms, dealing area damage. She will deal additional damage to non-Cookie opponents and increase the ATK of all allies: the bonus value will depend on the number of enemies hit with the skill."

The Cookie has been released as the third installment in the Heroes of Dark Cacao update series, but players will have to wait for the next update to see what happens to the Kingdom and its highly contested throne.

The Cookie itself brings back her heavy Mary Poppins-based character design and her bonds with Pancake and Cherry from the Ovenbreak version, with her skills seeing a massive overhaul.

What Cookie Run: Kingdom fans were eager to see from her release on the story front was the import of her OvenBreak storyline, which would have meant a spade of new Cookies joining the CRK universe following her. This sadly has not materialized, and there is no official statement regarding the same.

Statistics of Cherry Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cherry Blossom seems to be designed for specific team compositions and playstyles on the numbers front. For the average Cookie Run: Kingdom player, her "Cherry Blossom Rain" ability will not be able to provide optimum value in comparison to other Epic Ambush Cookies like Sorbet Shark.

The main factor in favor of the character in Cookie Run: Kingdom seems to be the ATK buff she provides to all allies, which also stacks up with every skill cast.

Her ability involves her flying up behind enemy lines and unleashing a storm of cherry blossoms on the enemy, which deals AoE damage to all enemies caught in their radius as they land on the ground. Non Cookie opponents are dealt additional damage from this ability.

17-second base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 48.3% (+0.66% DMG per level)

Additional DMG to non-Cookie targets: 10.0%

With every three hits, the DMG decreases by 20.0% (cannot get decreased by more than 80.0%)

2.5% ATK for 12 sec, stacks up to x10 times

Note: The single-hit DMG refers to DMG getting caught within the radius of one Cherry Blossom will deal to the enemy. A large collection is released at a time, so this DMG will be multiplied many times in battle.

The DMG numbers, buff profile, and insane PvP Arena performances seem to have far exceeded the expectations that players had of her. Her lack of bonds with other Epic Cookies and losing out to Sorbet Shark in certain situations mean that the title of Best Ambush Cookie is still up for grabs in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

