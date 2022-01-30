3 best Ambush Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom builder RPG with the trademark Cookie Run Gacha. The gameplay mainly revolves around the Arena (PvP) and the World Exploration mode (PvE). Players start with 5 Cookies to create their first team and unlock more from a library of nearly 70 playable characters.

This library is divided into eight categories based on each Cookie's skill type. This article includes a ranked list of the top Ambush class Cookies for use in both the PvP and PvE aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: All stats are for Cookies at their base level.

Top Ambush Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom that players need to use

3) Adventurer Cookie

Adventurer Cookie is the only Rare Ambush Cookie. Adventurer Cookie outperforms many of his higher-ranking Ambush counterparts despite being of a lower tier. His "Rope Master" ability involves him appearing behind the farthest enemy, attacking them with a rope and incapacitating them.

He is much more potent than some Epic Ambush Cookies like Chili Pepper, with a quick cooldown and excellent damage rating at the base level. The Shackles effect is also helpful for other DPSs to finish off an already damaged set of enemies.

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Damage dealt: 410.0% (+5.13-5.14% DMG per level)

Shackles: 4.0 seconds

(His "Shackles" ability incapacitates the farthest enemy for the mentioned period. This is particularly useful in Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP as it completely stops the Rear line from performing any action.)

2) Vampire Cookie

Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie that has been playable since Cookie Run: Kingdom's launch. Despite his superior numbers, he has so far not carved out a space for himself in the game's meta. His absence from the main World Exploration storyline can be taken as a proximal reason for this.

The range of applications where his insane DMG rating can be used ranges from the highest levels in Guild Battle to the most brutal PvP matches.

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Vampirism: 15.0% of DMG

Damage dealt: 542.5% (+8-8.05% DMG per level)

(His "Vampirism" skill heals part of the DMG received by allies every time the skill is used.)

1) Sorbet Shark Cookie

Initially applauded as the first Cookie with they/them pronouns, Sorbet Shark built his reputation as one of the best DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Part of nearly every high-ranking Cookie Run: Kingdom team's mid-line, Sorbet Shark can annihilate the enemy with their "Shark Splash" ability.

Uniformly valuable for PvP, PvE and Guild Battle players simply can't go wrong with them on their team.

Cooldown: 17 seconds

Single hit DMG: 128.1%

DMG relative to Max HP (Cookies): 18.0 % (+0.2% per level)

Single Hit DMG (Others): 378.0% (+4.7-4.8% DMG per level)

(Read more about their "Shark Splash" details here.)

About Ambush Cookies

Ambush Cookies are typically placed in the Middle position and act as DPS characters by jumping behind enemy lines and slashing through waves of enemies before they have a chance to attack their allies. One of the first Cookies that players unlock in the game, Chili Pepper, is an Ambush Cookie.

