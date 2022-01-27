5 best Magic cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom-builder RPG with an interactive Gacha element. Recently featured on Google Play and App Store leaderboards after it reached the 30 million downloads mark, Cookie Run: Kingdom has achieved what can only be described as breakthrough success in its very first year.

This RPG's gameplay has two main aspects to its gameplay, PvP and PvE, which are divided into "Campaign" and "Kingdom Arena" respectively. Many Cookies become available to players via the Gacha as they continue their Cookie Run: Kingdom journey to help them create their own unique teams.

Divided across eight classes, on the basis of skill type, there are currently a total of 65 playable Cookies in the game. This article includes a ranked list of the top 5 Magic Cookies in all aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Magic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom gameplay is designed in such a way that each Cookie has a vital role in the team's performance. Ensuring that Cookies pair well together is more important than unlocking and including individually powerful Cookies.

It is to be noted that the given list ranks characters based on their individual value as the actual in-game value that each Cookie will bring will depend on the team they are paired with.

Note: All stats mentioned for Cookies are at their base levels.

5) Licorice Cookie

Besides being an Epic Magic class Cookie and one of the best DPS characters in the game after a recent buff, Licorice Cookie plays a major antagonistic role in the World Exploration series, along with a supporting role in the Dark Mode storyline.

With a lean cooldown, solid DMG rating, and a buff to the team's overall DEF rating, Licorice is mostly seen in Summoner Comps in Cookie Run: Kingdom. (Read more about Summoner Comps here)

Cooldown: 14 seconds

Damage dealt: 239.0% (+3.3% DMG per level)

20.0% DEF for 7.0 seconds

4) Latte Cookie

Latte Cookie is one of the most popular characters among the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, given her appearance in the Parfaedia Institute Event storyline. This popularity is well deserved as she is also one of the most potent Middle Position characters in the game.

Her "Care for a Latte" attack is one of the few skills in the game which is almost impossible to counter and stops enemies dead in their tracks.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Single hit DMG: 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)

Inner Latte Glyph DMG: 140.0% DMG total (+1.2-1.8% DMG per level)

Outer Latte Glyph DMG: 105.0% DMG total (+0.9-1.3% DMG per level)

Silenced: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

3) Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie first shot to fame for the lowest starting cooldown in the game. As a vital part of the BOO! Halloween Masquerade storyline, her popularity only increased further.

Her potent combination of buffs and debuffs along with a decent DMG rating have made her a favorite among players who favor ATK SPD based teams.

Cooldown: 18 seconds (Has a 1 sec starting cooldown)

Summons Pompon with 44.4% ATK (+0.55-0.56% ATK per level), 188.0% DEF, and 382.3% HP

Reducing Healing Recieved by Enemy: -70.0 % for 3.0 sec

Pompon's Strike Attack DMG: 170.0%

ATK SPD: +45.0% while Pompon is active

2) Snow Sugar Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie is known for their role in the "Couldn't Care Less...And Yet" storyline and recently received a second Symphony of the Night Sky costume in the January 19 Cookie Run: Kingdom version 2.6 update.

A standard member of almost every Summoner Comp in Cookie Run: Kingdom, players should spare no expense to unlock them as they pair very well with most other DPS characters.

Cooldown: 20 seconds

Snow King: 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level), 125.0% of DEF, 150.0% of HP

ATK SPD Reduction: -25% within the snowstorm range

1) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie is currently considered to be the best Cookie in the game. Her combination of a stun effect, multiple waves of damage, and her Legendary rarity status have made her the most sought-after cookie as well.

Her wide range of applications and her continued relevance, despite many changes in the meta since her release, are proof of her diverse capabilities.

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Single hit DMG: 67.8% (+0.92% DMG per level)

Frozen for 2.0 sec, afterwards deals DMG equal to 271.2% of ATK (+3.69% DMG per level)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's universe is always expanding with the constant release of new content from the developers, to ensure that the meta never becomes rigid. Players should try to stay ahead of these changes to ensure they make the right investments at the right time.

Edited by Atul S