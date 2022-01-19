Cookie Run: Kingdom War Under Shattered Skies Update 2.6 release date and time revealed

Following the release of several redeem codes celebrating the game's 1st anniversary, Cookie Run: Kingdom fans have another reason to celebrate. A massive update, "War Under Shattered Skies" (version 2.6), is headed their way.

Based on the leaked patch notes, players will have new cookies, game modes and several buffs to look forward to in this update. Read on to find out why the entire Cookie Run: Kingdom community is eagerly awaiting the release of 2022's first big update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom's "War Under Shattered Skies" update: All you need to know

The scheduled maintenance notice says that Cookie Run: Kingdom will be offline at various intervals between January 18-19 for the developers to deploy the update. These times are:

6:00 am until 11:00 am CET Wednesday, January 19

21:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18 until 2:00 am PT on Wednesday, January 19

Midnight until 5:00 am EST on Wednesday, January 19

Due to technical delays, these timings have been altered indefinitely in all regions but the developers have reassured players that the update will be out by EOD January 19 in all the distinct time zones.

A big reason behind the excitement in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is the release of two new cookies in this update, namely, Tea Knight Cookie and Eclair Cookie.

Tea Knight is a Charge Cookie, voiced by popular VA artist Jason Marnocha. All details regarding his "Battlemaster" ability will be announced after launch. It is known that Tea Cookie's attacking style will be similar to GingerBrave, and he will have the ability to provide, on demand, any buff that the team may require.

Eclair Cookie is a Support Cookie, voiced by Zeno Robinson, who also did the voiceover for Mint Choco Cookie. Similar to Tea Knight, details on her "Book of History" ability will be announced after the update goes live. It is known that she will be a damage-dealing support focused on increasing team HP and applying debuffs to the enemy.

Both Cookies seem to be taking different directions to other cookies in their respective classes, indicating the developers' interest in shifting the meta in favor of lesser-used classes.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans are also calling this the "Guild Battle" update, because it will also feature the addition of a new game mode called "Cookie Alliance." The details of this game mode are eagerly awaited by millions of fans worldwide.

The simultaneous release of a new game mode along with two new cookies is certainly going to alter the game's meta, but in which direction it remains to be seen.

Players are advised to keep checking this space for every detail on the new Cookie Run: Kingdom update's release and content.

