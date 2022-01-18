Who is the best Cookie for Guild Battle in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Guild Battle is one of the most combat-intensive modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players face off against bosses far more formidable than most PvE levels whose max HP is higher than multiple teams of Cookies combined. This is a proximal reason why several cookies, like Poison Mushroom, have become popular in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, just for their application in Guild Battles.

This article explores the best Cookie for Guild Battles. The factor taken into account here is whether the Cookie is worth investing in outside of Guild Battles as well, so that players do not have to make a separate set of investments just for Guild Battles.

Best Cookie for Guild Battle in Cookie Run: Kingdom in January 2022

The ideal Guild Battle Cookie can do a lot of damage and deal just as much, if not more, back. Many players consider ATK SPD compositions for this reason, as these comps can deal a significant amount of damage much faster than others, reducing the focus on the survivability factor.

While this may be great for earlier levels, even proper Defense cookies cannot withstand bigger bosses in Guild Battles, as two DPS characters cannot deal enough damage quickly.

The solution is to include a DPS character in the Front line, i.e., a Charge Cookie. This is why Dark Choco Cookie is currently the best Cookie for Guild Battle, given his widespread recognition as the best Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Dark Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom; All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Long ago, this Cookie stepped into the world of Darkness to become a hero, but fate had a different plan: Dark Choco Cookie was unfortunate enough to happen upon the forbidden Strawberry Jam Sword. As soon as the would-be hero grasped the weapon, the dark power of the magic sword took over. From that moment on, Dark Choco Cookie's life changed forever. Now, dark clouds and thunderstorms follow this ill-fated Cookie, feared by all. It is said that Dark Choco Cookie is still fighting against the magic sword's control."

Dark Choco's storyline is mostly centered around his struggle with the magical sword which has enslaved him. Often compared to Dr. Otto Octavius in Spiderman, Dark Choco's remarkable restraint against the sword is admired in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community and by other characters in the story as well.

The Dark Mode storyline further uncovers Dark Choco's story, wherein we find that the character is a former prince of the now dismantled Dark Cacao Kingdom. Despite being afflicted with Dark Enchantress Cookie's magic, Dark Choco never falls to the Dark side, at great cost to his own wellbeing.

Dark Choco Cookie statistics in Cookie Run: Kingdom

His "Sword of Darkness" attack involves him striking the ground with a magic sword and summoning lightning strikes on the enemy. Single hit damage is inflicted on all enemies caught in the radius, along with lowered defense numbers.

This excellent single-hit damage, along with a defensive debuff for other DPSs to inflict more damage, makes him ideal for Guild Battle situations. Dark Choco Cookie's stats include:

Cooldown: 13 Seconds

Damage: 316.6% (+1.9-2% DMG per level upgrade)

-20.0% DEF for 7.0 sec

The defense debuff cannot be improved, while both cooldown and DMG rating can be improved in a variety of ways.

(Read more about unlocking and building Dark Choco Cookie here)

Dark Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Dark Choco Cookie's soul. It's full of remorse."

Dark Choco is one of the best DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom and the only one who can take the fight to the enemy. As a Charge Cookie, Dark Choco is every player's ideal pick for their next Guild Battle.

Double Cookie Front line with a Defense Cookie backing up Dark Choco or a solo Dark Choco on the front with an extra Support Cookie at the rear are both options Cookie Run: Kingdom players should explore.

