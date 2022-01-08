Which is the best Charge Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The release of several powerful Defense Cookies shortly after Cookie Run Kingdom's launch established the "tank" team composition meta. This involves a Defense Cookie pushing back the enemy, while the Mid and Rear lines consistently deal damage. Powerful Defense Cookies like Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe are the most used Front Cookies.

This is the chief reason why the other Front position class of Cookies has largely been ignored by the Cookie Run Kingdom community. Charge Cookies, as the name suggests, charge head-on into the enemy and deal significant damage.

Using a Charge Cookie in the current Cookie Run Kingdom meta can be very beneficial, as a head-on attack will cripple the enemy's Front line, throwing off their combat strategy.

Diving into the best Charge Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

While a total of ten Charge Cookies are currently playable in Cookie Run Kingdom (2 Common, 1 Rare, and 7 Epics); the Cookie that is the most worth investing in has to be the Dark Choco Cookie.

The in-game description for Dark Choco reads:

"Long ago, this Cookie stepped into the world of Darkness to become a hero, but fate had a different plan: Dark Choco Cookie was unfortunate enough to happen upon the forbidden Strawberry Jam Sword. As soon as the would-be hero grasped the weapon, the dark power of the magic sword took over. From that moment on, Dark Choco Cookie's life changed forever. Now, dark clouds and thunderstorms follow this ill-fated Cookie, feared by all. It is said that Dark Choco Cookie is still fighting against the magic sword's control."

A large part of the Cookie's storyline revolves around his struggle with the magical sword that has enslaved him. Many members of the Cookie Run Kingdom community draw a parallel between Dark Choco and Dr. Otto Octavius in Spiderman, who was also enslaved by his mechanical claws.

The Dark Mode storyline shows that Dark Choco is the son of Dark Cacao Cookie and a former prince of the erstwhile Dark Cacao Kingdom. Milk Cookie and many others throughout various storylines applaud Dark Choco for never seeking destruction or chaos despite being under the influence of Dark Enchantress Cookie's magic.

Dark Choco Cookie's affiliation with the Darkness is shown to be a product of his self-hate and his belief that he only deserves the worst.

Dark Choco Cookie statistics in Cookie Run Kingdom

Dark Choco Cookie is relatively easy to obtain, despite being an Epic Rarity Cookie. Many events and trading offers are available to obtain the required materials to obtain Dark Choco Cookie.

His attack, "Sword of Darkness," involves him striking the ground with his magic sword, which attacks the enemies with a chain of lightning. Any opponent who gets caught in the burst of lightning is dealt significant single-hit damage, along with lowered defensive stats. High single-hit damage and defensive debuff make the attack equally effective in both the PvP and PvE aspects of Cookie Run Kingdom. Other stats about the same include:

Cooldown: 13 Seconds

Damage: 316.6% (+1.9-2% DMG per level upgrade)

-20.0% DEF for 7.0 sec

Both Cooldown and Damage can be improved in a variety of ways but the -20% DEF reduction cannot be enhanced. The restriction on his debuff is considered to be his only con.

Dark Choco Cookie Soulstone Description

"This stone holds a piece of Dark Choco Cookie's soul. It's full of remorse."

Dark Choco is currently considered to be one of the best DPS characters in Cookie Run Kingdom. If players feel a "tank" comp is not working out for them, they can switch out their Defense Cookie for Dark Choco Cookie. Pairing with a good healer and ATK SPD buffer like Mint Choco in the Rear, along with a second DPS in the Middle, can get players the results they want from their Cookie Run Kingdom team.

