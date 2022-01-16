List of Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes (January 17, 2021)

Those familiar with Cookie Run: Kingdom's gameplay know that a substantial amount of resources are required to rank up in-game. Fortunately, with a little research, one can find many redeem codes that either directly grant gold and crystals or provide various powerups for individual cookies.

These rewards are useful to all Cookie Run: Kingdom players as making key investments defines the gameplay.

Readers can directly claim their freebies via the list of redeem codes compiled below.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Codes for January 2022

The codes mentioned below are currently active at the time of writing (January 16, 2022)

CRK1SBIRTHDAY5 - Grants 3x Aurora Items

CRK1SBIRTHDAY6 - Grants 3x Magic Cookie Cutters

CRK1SBIRTHDAY7 - Grants 500 cubes

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in 2022?

This is the official redeem code screen (Image via Devsisters Website)

Players should follow the given procedure to ensure they properly avail the many redeem codes that will go live this month.

Players must open Cookie Run: Kingdom and click on the Hamburger menu, i.e., three horizontal lines, which can be found on the top right corner of the game screen.

Go to Settings.

Click on the info button on the right.

The UserID will be visible under the “User Info” tab. The name may be in the format of an email address or a guest username.

They can go to the DevPlay redeem code website (the website can be accessed directly by clicking on the DevPlay link above).

Enter the User ID, copied from the User Info tab and the promo code selected, and click on “Claim Reward.”

Restart the game. There will be no confirmation in-game about the redeemed code, but the website will notify when the free items are added to the account with the given User ID.

As a city builder RPG with a dominant PvP and PvE aspect, the need for resources is quite significant. Free rewards can go a long way in helping users, particularly new ones, in scaling the game's leaderboards.

The game is developed by Devsisters, who frequently give away rewards for all their games. Cookie Run: Kingdom was launched on January 21, 2021, so many more redeem codes will be added to this list as the developers celebrate the breakthrough success of CRK on its first anniversary.

