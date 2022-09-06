Does Black Pearl Cookie live up to the hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans have had a busy day getting to know the two new Cookies and the latest Black Pearl Islands event. Many, however, wonder how good the heavily rumored and hyped Black Pearl Cookie really is.

This article answers that very question along with a detailed analysis of how the new Cookie matches up against reigning top DPS characters.

Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Right off the bat after unlocking Black Pearl, players will see that she has a considerable base power rating of 16,500. The maxed-out Black Pearl (Lv.70 Cookie Level and Skill Level) boasts a power rating of nearly 275,000.

These numbers indicate that even without toppings and treasures, Black Pearl is one of the most powerful Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The Cookie's HP stats deserve a special mention here as they indicate great endurance for Black Pearl in both PvE and PvP.

A full Searing Raspberry build can boost the overall power rating to just shy of 410,000.

As part of the Ambush Class, the main role Cookie Run: Kingdom players want her to play will be as a DPS Cookie. The in-game description of her Duskgloom Sovereign skill was leaked earlier, contributing to the hype around the character.

The real-time DMG dealt by the Cookie, both static and with a skill cast, is truly astounding given that her "Lightning" DMG numbers trail behind other popular DPS contingents.

This can be credited to the Whirlpool her skill generates under the enemy, dealing significant AoE damage over time. (The attack's base stats in Cookie Run: Kingdom are outlined below)

15 second Cooldown

Lightning DMG: 240.8%

Whirlpool: 10 hits over 2.0 sec

Single Hit DMG proportional to Max HP (Cookies): 6.3%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 13.8%

Lightning & Whirlpool DMG Reduction Bypass: 40.0%

Healing received: -35.0% for 10.0 sec

Terror of the Abyss: ATK SPD -20.0%, MOV SPD -20.0%, ATK -14.5% for 15.0 sec

Terror of the Abyss Extra DMG: DMG proportional to Max HP (Cookies): 9.5% DMG (Others): 13.8%

Players who have already gotten their hands on her should bring her into their PvP squad to get some extra trophies before the Arena season ends.

Overall, Black Pearl exceeds the high expectations that players have developed over the past few weeks, and it wouldn't be out of turn to suggest that she is the most powerful Legendary Cookie in the game today.

Given that her competitors for that title are Frost Queen and Sea Fairy, readers can take that as enough reasoning to go all out in their effort to unlock and upgrade the latest and greatest in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

