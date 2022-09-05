When is Black Pearl Cookie coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom players' excitement is at its peak ever since developers announced that a new Legendary Cookie would be joining the game's already massive character library.

When it was later revealed that this new Cookie would belong to the Ambush class, one of the most popular DPS categories given the prominence of Cookies like Sorbet Shark, the hype has grown exponentially.

Read on to find out all there is to know about the newest Legendary Cookie and what Cookie Run: Kingdom players must do to prepare for her release.

Black Pearl Cookie announced as part of next Cookie Run: Kingdom update

Tomorrow's update (Tuesday, 6th September, GMT +9) will bring in two new Cookies as well the new Black Pearl Islands, so players will likely have to save their gems to make sure they get their hands on the newest Cookies.

Very little is known about Black Pearl as she, much like Frost Queen, has been created especially for Cookie Run: Kingdom. Currently, the brief in-game description made available with the initial announcement is the only official information about the character.

"The truth behind Duskgloom Sea's horrors. - From her underwater throne of wreckage, she awaits her next prey."

The mention of Duskgloom Sea in a tweet announcing this update indicates that Black Pearl will play a central role in the upcoming storyline being released with the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update.

Captain Caviar's in-game description sketches out the character of a Sea Captain/Pirate, so the two new Cookies could possibly be the leading characters in the new "Legend of the Duskgloom Sea" storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The stats on Black Pearl's "Duskgloom Sovereign" skill may only be available tomorrow, but a confirmed skill description lays out an attack that seems to closely resemble Sorbet Shark's, but with the additional element of a new "Terror from the Abyss" debuff.

"Dives into the abyss and shifts into her true form, creating a whirlpool storm that deals periodic damage and drags in even enemies resistant to interruptions. Enemies, terrified of the Cookie's giant size, suffer from Terror from the Abyss. Being the ruler of the abyss herself, Black Pearl Cookie is resistant to all Fear effects."

Players should try not to use their Bomber or Ambush skill powders until both new Cookies are released, so that they have adequate resources to upgrade them if they wish to do so.

Additionally, as per the event launch trailer, Voyages on the new Black Pearl Islands will cost 15 Stamina Jellies every single time, so activities that consume a lot of these, such as Balloon Expeditions, should be avoided.

Finally, it should be noted that the Disney event will be concluding before Cookie Run: Kingdom goes into maintenance for the next update, so players should take special care to complete both the Special Delivery and the Disney Cookies Wishlist.

Completing the former will grant players 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes as well, both of which can be put to good use to have an advantage over other players once the new Cookies arrive.

Fans can track this space to keep an eye on all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom news when it is released.

