Full list of Disney characters being added to Cookie Run: Kingdom

Disney and Cookie Run: Kingdom's surprise collaboration has kept fans guessing for weeks. Devsisters have finally released a full list of the characters added to the Kingdom Builder RPG in the next update and how these beloved characters will appear in the game.

Players who participated in various contests last week to guess the characters being released should check their in-game mail and Twitter message board to claim their prizes if they have indeed won.

Read on to find out which of your favorite Disney characters might soon become part of your team.

Disney x Cookie Run: Kingdom collab - All you need to know

As per several tweets made in the last hour on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom handle, the newly confirmed characters as part of this collaboration include Aladdin & Jasmine, Cinderella, Mulan, and Ariel.

These new Cookies will also be joined by the already confirmed Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck. A consolidated list of all Disney characters joining CRK has been added below:

The Little Mermaid Cinderella Aladdin Mulan Mickey Mouse Donald Duck Ariel Jasmine Goofy

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

What would it be like if so much Disney sweetness arrived in the Cookie Kingdom...?



#CRK_Meets_Disney Who are these cute Cookies?What would it be like if so much Disney sweetness arrived in the Cookie Kingdom...? Who are these cute Cookies?What would it be like if so much Disney sweetness arrived in the Cookie Kingdom...? 👀✨#CRK_Meets_Disney https://t.co/kwvvKdWhN0

The developers have also released a trailer for the latest update on their YouTube channel, as is customary before the addition of major events or new chapters. The video description also confirms the release date for the next update, confirming rumors of the update being scheduled for July 28, after the end of the Cookie Promotion event.

"The grand Festival of Dreams & Wishes will begin very soon! 🎊"

"Join the celebration together with the Disney Cookie friends in Cookie Run: Kingdom on July 28! 💌💕Join the celebration together with the Disney Cookie friends in Cookie Run: Kingdom on July 28! 💌💕"

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



"I wish for you to be true to yourself." 🧞‍♂️

- Aladdin Cookie & Jasmine Cookie



#CRK_Meets_Disney It's time for the grand reveal!"I wish for you to be true to yourself." 🧞‍♂️- Aladdin Cookie & Jasmine Cookie It's time for the grand reveal! 📣"I wish for you to be true to yourself." 🧞‍♂️- Aladdin Cookie & Jasmine Cookie#CRK_Meets_Disney https://t.co/BFrGaAWWAs

Details are scarce on The Festival of Dreams & Wishes, the event through which these Disney characters will become playable. Players also have certain burning questions related to the Cookies unlocked via the event, like will they remain with the player after its conclusion?

This was one of the major complaints fans had with the developers when they collaborated with SEGA, and Sonic and Tails Cookie became unavailable after the event's closure.

Although no confirmation has been made as to the Cream Unicorn Cookie being released in the next update itself, a recent tweet about the character's entry into Cookie Run: Kingdom is being taken as confirmation of them being released on July 28.

Exact maintenance break timings for various time zones are not yet available.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest CRK releases and updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far