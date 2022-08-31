Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for September 2022 (updated)

The vast number of in-game currencies and resources in Cookie Run: Kingdom makes it very challenging to collect and store enough in-game items. These can be used to make the large investments that one requires to rank up.

While in-app purchases are an option for some, many have to contend with the difficulties of how the game's economy is structured. To provide some relief to these gamers, developers often release redeem codes that grant users large quantities of sought-after resources.

This article includes a list of the currently active redeem codes that players can use to get some exceptional rewards.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for September 2022

Every Cookie Run: Kingdom code comes with a set expiration date, and repeatedly trying to redeem expired codes can lead to disciplinary action on your CRK account, even to the extent of a permanent ban. Both codes mentioned below are currently active and will remain active until September 14, 2022 (23:59 KST).

0728CKCOOKIELIVE: 1x 30-min Speed-up / 3x Treasure Ticket / 300x Rainbow Cubes / 1,500x Crystals

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY: 400x Radiant Shards / 5x Treasure Ticket / 50x Topping Pieces / 80x EXP Star Jelly Lv. 6 / 3x Aurora Compass / 3x Aurora Pack / 3x Aurora Pillar / 3,000x Crystals

This article will be updated with newer redeem codes that can be used in September as and when they are released.

A list of recently expired popular redeem codes has also been attached below. These codes are furnished as part of active lists on several websites and forums, but players should avoid redeeming these in any event, as they may lead to disciplinary action as mentioned earlier.

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS

COOKIELIVECOUPON

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

0224CRKDARKCACAO

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in September 2022

This is the official Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code screen (Image via Devsisters Website)

All codes are single-use, thus new players are urged to carefully follow the instructions. They won't be able to collect those rewards at all if they don't correctly redeem the code.

Go to settings by clicking on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner of the screen.

Copy user information by going to the info tab. This is where a lot of players stumble. Instead of their Player ID, they must copy their email ID.

Enter the user information on the Devsisters Redeem page.

Click on "claim rewards" after entering any active code.

Redeem coupons are frequently made available by Cookie Run: Kingdom devs to mark important events like the game's first birthday.

Completing missions, participating in in-game events, effectively using redeem code rewards, and investing large amounts in a smaller number of Cookies than the other way around, is a tried and tested strategy for FTP gamers to compete head-to-head with players who can afford in-app purchases.

It should be noted that the gap between these two sets of players becomes narrower as players progress up the Cookie Run: Kingdom ranks. So, sticking with it in the initial stages is important.

Fans can track this space to check all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta