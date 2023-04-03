In a surprise addition to the already crowded last Cookie Run: Kingdom update, Mala Sauce finally received a Magic Candy. The Charge Cookie has been absent from the game's meta for the lion's share of her time in the character library, given the lukewarm reception post-release. A finely crafted Magic Candy boost can propel forgotten Cookies to the game's mainstream, a fact illustrated by Cream Puff and Squid Ink, two considerably popular DPSs in Cookie Run: Kingdom now.

Read on to find out if Mala Sauce's new "Flaming Mala" skill is potent enough for her to be next in line after Cream Puff.

Is Mala Sauce's Magic Candy worth building in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (April 2022)

The updated sub stats for Mala Sauce Cookie with her new Magic Candy are provided below: (Lv. 75 Cookie and Skill Lvl., Magic Candy up to +12, Full Solid Almond build)

HP: 387,141

ATK: 66,389

DEF: 160,225

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 400,109

The numbers for both her original "Spicy Mala Strike" and new "Flaming Mala" skill are attached (both maxed out).

Spicy Mala Strike:

CRIT% Boost: +25.0% for 8.0 sec

Mace DMG: 165.6%

Lava Explosion DMG: 386.4%

Burn DMG: 1.7% DMG every 0.5 sec for 6 sec

Flaming Mala:

Spicy Mala Mace: increases range, adds Stun for 2 sec to mace DMG and 79.8% extra Fire type DMG to targets immune to Stun

Extra Burn DMG: 6.8% DMG every 0.5 sec for 6 sec; stacks up to x1

Spicy Mala: increases CRIT% of all allies by 25.0% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

A big factor with why Mala Sauce couldn't originally find a place for itself in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta was that despite her considerable CRIT buff and solid DMG numbers, there was no team where those numbers could generate significant results.

The new Magic Candy skill builds on Mala Sauce's original capabilities by adding another massive CRIT% boost, a stun (with DMG for stun-resistant enemies), and some extra burn DMG.

All of this makes for some recognizable boosts to Mala Sauce's in-game performance and makes her a well-rounded Charge Cookie.

That being said, the problems that contributed to her lukewarm reception remain the same. Mala Sauce was originally released in October 2021 in a vastly different Cookie Run: Kingdom meta than how things stand today. While Magic Candy vastly improves on her original skill, her abilities are quite outdated.

The potential for a combo with the new Capsaicin Cookie and other CRIT-heavy team builds exists. But with Devsisters, Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers releasing new Magic Candies every few weeks, your Sugar Crystals and other materials are probably better off in storage or being spent building a Magic Candy that has been tried and tested.

