Is Squid Ink Cookie's Magic Candy worth it in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Amid the ever-rising hype for the upcoming BTS collaboration, Cookie Run: Kingdom developers have continued their regular update cycle. Notably, several key additions are being made to the game via this week's update.

One of these was the introduction of another Magic Candy, this time for the Epic Magic Cookie Squid Ink. Given the rather minimal stature of the character in the game's meta, fans wanted to see if the addition of a Magic Candy would have any significant impact on its usage numbers.

Does Squid Ink Cookie's Magic Candy make it viable in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

First, let's assess the details of a maxed out Squid Ink with a full Searing Raspberry topping build.

Overall Power Rating: 213,706

HP: 88,135

DEF: 34,593

CRIT%: 21%

Here's the stat for its Ink Tentacle Slap attack, wherein the Cookie takes the form of a Giant Squid and deals area damage via rapid slaps to the enemy.

Single Hit DMG: 61.3%

After applying the Magic Candy right off the bat, players will be seeing a boost to these skill numbers, along with the addition of certain debuffs. The lack of buffs/debuffs in Squid Ink Cookie's skill was a sore point for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans.

Ink Tentacle Slaps: +3 Slaps

Extra Skill DMG (Cookies): 5%

Extra Skill DMG (Others): 16%

DEF Reduction: -20% for 10 sec, stacks up once

Extra DMG to DEF reduced targets: 15%

The added number of slaps and extra DMG are both big factors in making the Cookie a far more viable option for a DPS in both PvE and PvP. Additionally, Squid Ink himself will be taking less damage in between skill casts because of the upgraded HP numbers after applying the Magic Candy.

The reason behind the lukewarm response to Squid Ink stemmed from it getting narrowly beaten out by similar characters. With these improved numbers, it does seem far more viable. Those who have a Burst Team composition with Sea Fairy or Black Pearl can surely consider investing in Squid Ink as their secondary DPS.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN the enigmatic Candy Diver Cookie

in search of Squid Ink Cookie's new Magic Candy! 🦑

Check out the new update right now.



That being said, on a head-to-head overall comparison with fellow Magic class character Espresso Cookie (who can also be upgraded with a Magic Candy), Squid Ink falls short in many aspects.

The notable ones here include Espresso's higher overall DMG rating and the unique Injury debuff. Cookie Run: Kingdom fans are advised to compare these two options and shoot for their preference. That said, the hype for this new arrival is certainly warranted if players can make the best of its powers.

