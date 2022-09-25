Full schedule of BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom collab released

The Cookie Run: Kingdom community could barely contain its excitement as developers released the full schedule for the upcoming "Braver Together" collaboration with K-Pop sensation BTS.

The seven-member boy band will be hosting a live concert in the game, with Cookie versions of each member being revealed over the course of this week. RM and Jin Cookie have already been released, and fans just can't get enough.

Pre-registration is also live for the in-game concert on October 13, with special rewards for the total number of registrations the developers receive.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming event's complete timeline and how to pre-register for the same.

BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Full Schedule:

Pre-Registration Tickets Open!: September 24 (KST)/September 23 (EST)

FIRST LOOK BTS COOKIES: September 24 - 30 (KST)/September 23-29 (EST)

'The Tales of BANGTAN Kingdom Teaser': October 3 (KST)/October 3 (EST)

??? (Mystery event): October 6 - 13 (KST)/October 5 - 12 (EST)

Special Photo: October 7 (KST)/October 6 (EST)

The Tales of BANGTAN Kingdom Ep. 01: October 8 (KST)/October 8 (EST)

The Tales of BANGTAN Kingdom Ep. 02: October 11 (KST)/October 11 (EST)

BTS in Cookie Run: Kingdom: October 13 (KST)/October 12 (EST)

Around 350,000 pre-registration tickets have already been claimed. The registration process is very straightforward. Users simply have to log onto this website and enter their email addresses to register. The website also shows the special rewards the developers have in store for the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, details of which are given below:

Reach 500,000: 1000 Crystals

Reach 1,000,000: 3000 Crystals + 10 BTS Crossover Gacha Draws

Reach 2,000,000: 5000 Crystals + 15 BTS Crossover Gacha Draws + Braver Together Concert Decor

Reach 3,000,000: 7000 Crystals + 20 BTS Crossover Gacha Draws + Braver Together Concert Decor + BTS Balloon Decor

Along with these rewards, 300 lucky fans stand a chance to win tickets to BTS' October 15 in-person concert in Busan, Korea. Readers should note that they will have to register separately for the raffle in which these tickets are up for grabs. The raffle winners will be contacted via their registered email by Thursday, October 6.

Devsisters, the game's developers, will reveal the Cookie versions of the K-pop group over the week. The official social handles of the game will also be posting teasers and postcards regarding the exact nature of the hyped collab. Along with the in-game concert, the devs will add a lot of BTS-themed content to the game via the October 13 Cookie Run: Kingdom update. This includes BTS-themed maps, decor, and costumes.

The normal Cookie Run: Kingdom update cycle will continue as planned, with an update scheduled for September 27, wherein the devs will add the new Candy Diver Cookie and Squid Ink Cookie's Magic Candy to the game. Candy Diver is an Epic Support Cookie who will likely take forward the Legend of the Duskgloom Sea storyline.

Fans can track this space to keep an eye on all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom news as it is released.

