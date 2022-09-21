BTS x Cookie Run Collab: All you need to know

The mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest to collaborate with the world-famous K-Pop group BTS. True to the franchise's confection-fueled theme, the entire band will appear in cookie form via an in-game event called "Braver Together."

A promotional image for the collaboration depicts the entire group lineup: RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook as cookie silhouettes. The studio behind the game, Devsisters, has released an official description of the game.

During the event, each member will be transformed into their distinct Cookie. Players will be transported to specially crafted BTS-themed maps featuring all-new game lore created for this update.

The event will conclude with an in-game concert for the Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom featuring the group. The duration of the event is currently unknown.

Cookie Run: Kingdom's BTS collaborative event will feature special teasers

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

[BREAKING NEWS] THEY'RE COMING... TO COOKIE RUN: KINGDOM!

The Cookie Kingdom is buzzing with excitement!

Are you ready for the grand reveal of the BTS Cookies?!



#BraverTogether

#ComingSoon [BREAKING NEWS] THEY'RE COMING... TO COOKIE RUN: KINGDOM!The Cookie Kingdom is buzzing with excitement!Are you ready for the grand reveal of the BTS Cookies?! 📣[BREAKING NEWS] THEY'RE COMING... TO COOKIE RUN: KINGDOM!The Cookie Kingdom is buzzing with excitement! 🏰 💜Are you ready for the grand reveal of the BTS Cookies?!#BraverTogether#ComingSoon https://t.co/3gaX7t24aB

The collaboration was announced through a short video teaser posted on the game's official Twitter account.

Additionally, from September 23 to September 30, Cookie Run: Kingdom's official social media accounts will release teaser content featuring the seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, including photo cards and 14 videos.

The event's theme, "Braver Together," is inspired by one of the Cookie Run franchise's core values, "Bravery," as well as BTS' core values of uniting fans to achieve great things. Through shared values, the collaboration will bring BTS and Cookie Run: Kingdom fans together and provide a carefully curated and enjoyable experience for both fan communities.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile game.

The game allows users to manage and design a town, and take their cookies on adventures where they fight enemies. The game has become a hit, thanks in part to its adorable cookie designs. In previous events, the developers have collaborated with other well-known brands such as Disney and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The game's developer, Devsisters, is a global game development firm headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Last year, the studio announced that the Cookie Run franchise will expand, with three new Cookie Run games on the way.

More about the group's projects

While working on many projects, the septet will also be the subject of two specials that will air on Disney+ as part of a new partnership between the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE. The two specials are long-awaited docu-series focusing on the group's previous concerts.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA, is an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring the group's live performance in November 2021 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star on the other hand, is a unique docu-series that follows the incredible journey of the K-Pop superstars through unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage.

BTS_official @bts_bighit

weverse.io/bts/notice/3664



#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS #방탄소년단

#EXPO2030BUSAN #WorldEXPO2030 [공지] 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS in BUSAN 오프라인 공연 일반 예매 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) [공지] 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 오프라인 공연 일반 예매 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)weverse.io/bts/notice/3664#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS #방탄소년단#EXPO2030BUSAN #WorldEXPO2030

Apart from the collaborations, the septet is currently busy preparing for a concert. The concert will take place in Busan on October 15 and will be live-streamed by Weverse.

The concert, which is part of the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea, will be broadcast to a global audience via Weverse Live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far