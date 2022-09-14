BTSonDisneyPlus: The group trends with being censored in BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA

On September 8, BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA was released on Disney+ Day with the network's other star-studded content. As expected, the ARMYs enjoyed watching the concert documentary whole-heartedly. Those who hadn't been able to watch the whole concert before also got a chance to live the amazing moments.

The fans praising Disney+ for including the K-pop group on the platform led to the hashtag #BTSonDisneyPlus on trending, but one more thing that caught the attention of ARMYs was the K-pop boy band getting censored in the videos.

A few moments have been edited or removed, according to the ARMYs. Many words that seemed fine to the fans were also censored. It was even more surprising for them to listen to the exact words in the audio, but seeing those words censored only in the subtitles.

BTS being censored on Disney+ makes them trending

Fans shared numerous reactions on social media to the Dynamite stars being censored in their concert documentary film. There were a few clips where the group's leader, RM was censored, wherein he said,

“It’s easy as hell”

which was changed in the caption as:

“easy as pie”

Other instances included Jungkook saying "Hell yeah" being censored in the subtitles. RM's other sentence was censored during the IDOL performance where he shouted,

“Put your motherf*****g hands up”

Fans were surprised and also found the editing funny and unusual. Here's how the ARMYs reacted on social media to the group being censored on Disney+.

TheyCallMeRedbone⁷✈️🎶💃 @TDCreoleGirl RM: It's easy as hell.

Disney: PIE...

You said pie, right? OK

As easy as pie. GOT IT. RM: It's easy as hell.Disney: PIE...You said pie, right? OK As easy as pie. GOT IT. https://t.co/5CI5UI8ACC

HAPPY RM DAY ⁷ 🃏 @jmstaehyungie BTS got a Disney check like come on BTS got a Disney check like come on

✨Shark ⁷✨ᵇᵗˢ-ᵃʳᵐʸ ✨ @shark_natty Rm saying easy as hell and Disney like not he said pie 🤣🤣🤣 Rm saying easy as hell and Disney like not he said pie 🤣🤣🤣

❤️‍🔥 Sarah ⁷ JUNGKOOK DAY SOON @sleepykingsuga Rm “the army bomb wave is easy as hell”

Disney “ the army bomb wave is easy as pie”



🤧 gotta love the censorship Rm “the army bomb wave is easy as hell” Disney “ the army bomb wave is easy as pie” 🤧 gotta love the censorship

Since there are fans present of all age groups, it was evident why the platform censored the closed captions. But fans expressed their opinions stating how could Disney+ censor this film when there are movies like Deadpool having exactly the kind of words the platform censored the BTS film for. Also the fact that the audio was not censored while subtitles were questioned the purpose of censorship.

Meanwhile, BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA on Disney+ has also gone viral due to the live performances of the boy band's concerts held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in 2021.

The concert film mostly shows stage clips and has performances including hit BTS songs like Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. The concert film is produced by HYBE, directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park. Fans are now looking forward to see more of the hit K-pop group's content on Disney+

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury