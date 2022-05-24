5 famous personalities who insulted BTS 

BTS is a global K-pop boy group famous for its consistent blockbuster hits. For the second year in a row, the group has been nominated for the Annual Grammy Awards. Despite actively topping the charts and demonstrating their musical abilities, the group has faced racist remarks on several occasions and has been insulted by celebrities, including other K-pop idols.

It has also led to ARMYs establishing viral Twitter hashtag campaigns. ARMYs have been proactive in getting such celebrities to apologize to the group.

BTS at the Annual Grammy Awards 2022 (Image via @bts_bighit/ Twitter)

Here is a list of famous personalities who have insulted the group.

5 celebrities who insulted BTS

1) Joe Budden

Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.



#joebudden #BTS #Grammys Audio:Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.

Joe Budden's statements on the episode of his podcast We Can't Lose, in which he recapped the Grammy Awards and expressed his feelings regarding K-pop sensation BTS, enraged ARMY. He stated,

“You can get mad at me, but I hate them BTS .”

He spoke about it during the show, which premiered on April 6, 2022. When asked for more information, Budden replied,

“Do I need a reason? I hate them. I do not have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them. I do not wanna hear that s–t, I do not wanna see them dance moves, I do not wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four f—in’ come from the audience and then link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this s–t.”

Budden also made some racist comments when he mistook the Korean boy group BTS for a Chinese group.

“I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it”

He said this just before co-host Parks Vallely addressed him and informed Joe that they are from South Korea. He continued,

“I don’t want to see Korean-Sync”

Budden laughed at his joke and said,

“Why do you all think that because a group is big, because an act is big that you can’t hate them?”

The ARMYs slammed rapper Budden just after the event for insulting and demeaning the group.

2) Bobby (iKON)

Bobby was involved in Masta Wu's Come Here in 2014, and one of the verses seemed to be directed at RM. As Bobby said,

“Call me a monster, I didn’t give that name to myself, I’m Won Bin in front of bulletproof glass when it comes to skills & looks.”

Several fans felt it was directed towards RM because he mentioned the monster and his stage name was Rap Monster at the time. Bobby also said bulletproof glass, and BTS stands for Bulletproof Boy Scouts. RM later performed a verse in reply to Bobby at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

“Put your guard up & follow me rapper tone, deaf rapper."

But after the awards ceremony, the two met up and exchanged warm high fives, indicating no hard feelings between them.

3) B-Free

In 2013, rapper B-Free made insulting comments about Suga and RM as he did not consider idols to be rappers. B-Free mentioned,

“You guys (Suga and RM) could’ve taken the road towards becoming rappers, but you couldn’t beat that temptation. Is BTS’ music hip hop? Is wearing makeup on stage like girl hip-hop?”

This enraged the group and ARMYs, who saw his statements as insulting to Suga and RM and idols in general. The group also made a single in response to B-Free's disrespectful statements.

Although B-Free finally apologized for the statements, many people continue to criticize him.

4) ACHILLO (OGZ)

ACHILLO faced criticism after a few internet users discovered that he had previously disrespected RM on Facebook. RM previously worked with Dynamic Duo's Gaeko, and ACHILLO claimed that RM spoiled the song. ACHILLO stated,

“The Rap God meets the Rap Retard, How will it be ㅎ I am only gonna listen to Gaeko’s verse.”

A few fans messaged ACHILLO regarding his statement, but he refused to apologize and proceeded to defend his comment.

5) Yuya Tegoshi

BTS JPN TRANS (slow) @BtsJapanese Tegoshi Yuya, former member of the J-pop group NEWS released his book Avalanche. He mentioned BTS in it. Parts related to BTS (and a little bit of Twice so as to understand the context better) are translated twitter.com/L0vinu8/status… Tegoshi Yuya, former member of the J-pop group NEWS released his book Avalanche. He mentioned BTS in it. Parts related to BTS (and a little bit of Twice so as to understand the context better) are translated twitter.com/L0vinu8/status… https://t.co/Zmo3scA0In

Yuya Tegoshi, a former member of NEWS, unveiled his photo essay AVALANCHE, which included a section about BTS and TWICE. Many were startled by his statement, which said that if he had studied English or been in a group with numerous international members, he would have had a great success as them. He stated,

“If we studied English like BTS & had International members such as TWICE, we would have been number one in the world & even made our way to the Billboard charts.”

This angered fans since it trivialized the effort that K-Pop idols put in to obtain success.

The Dynamite artist has persevered in the face of racism, disrespectful comments, and other challenges. The group has the world's largest K-pop fanbase, known as ARMY. Over the years, the group has admired ARMY for its contributions.

Global K-pop boy group at the Annual Grammy Awards 2022 (Image via BTS/ Twitter)

Meanwhile, the ARMYs are awaiting the group's next album, released in June, marking the group's 9th anniversary.

Fans eagerly wait as the group prepares to release Proof, an anthology album. The anthology album will feature five new tracks overall, and only three will be available to stream. In contrast, the other two will be released on CD only, according to previous reports. RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Jin of BTS have consistently worked on their new album.

