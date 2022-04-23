5 Run BTS! episodes to watch if you loved V's Tata Mic face

Tata Mic is the title given to V's iconic meme that was termed during BTS's 2021 Festa. Even though it was the first time ARMY identified V's expression, it's certainly his go-to expression and has been featured in many episodes of Run BTS!

In the show, Dynamite artists play games or participate in a range of activities that involve them finishing challenges. They also perform secret tasks in a way to earn rewards or receive punishments. The show allows viewers to get to know more about each member, as well as the group's bonding.

We've compiled a list of the show's episodes where V's iconic Tata mic face can be seen.

5 Must-watch Run BTS! episodes for V's Tata Mic face lovers

V's Tata Mic face was termed during the group's 2021 Festa when members participated in a karaoke game and were awarded prizes based on their performance. The prize package also included customized BT21 microphones. A random draw was used to determine these prizes. V desired the Tata Microphone as a prize, so he told the staff the same with the cutest expression.

However, he didn't win the microphone and placed the chit, which stated his prize, in his mouth to erase the proof. The staff played along and rewarded him with the microphone. He had an epic expression at the time, with a smirk on it. Since then, fans have termed the expression The Tata Mic Face. He makes the expression mostly when he wants something or is genuinely curious.

His meme also made an impression on the show Run BTS!

5) Run BTS! episode 155

During the episode, when Jin asked the members if they remember the episode, Hello 2021, RM replied:

“Its harmonica”

All group members agreed to RM. V made his famous Tata mic expression while agreeing with RM and the other members. Fans were overjoyed when they noticed V's cute expression in the episode.

4) Run BTS! episode 154

During the episode, V was seen serving drinks to all his group members. He immediately became their sommelier. After serving the drinks, he asked:

“Is this good?”

While asking, he made his innocent loved Tata mic face. The singer used the expression to show his curiosity and fans loved it once again.

3) Run BTS! episodes 145-147

During this episode, the members time-traveled to the Joseon Dynasty. V's adorable expression could be seen in the episode when he asked for a pen but couldn't get it. Fans are still captivated by his traditional look and lovely expression in the episode.

2) Run BTS! episode 144

V used a Tata mic expression in this episode because he wanted ramen and was elated when he finally received it. This occasion demanded a Tata mic expression and that's exactly what ARMYs got. Fans added that his expression in itself holds a lot of power and gets him everything he desires.

1) Run BTS! episode 120

The group members investigated who broke the ARMY headstone in this episode, and V was skeptical. In episode 120, fans got to see his endearing Tata mic expression once again and were thrilled to witness it for an instant boost of serotonin.

According to ARMYs, the first time V's Tata mic face was noticed was when he was enjoying music.

His tata mic expression was recently seen on stage during the group's Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert. Due to his incredible energy and charismatic performance, Taehyung was also the concert's highlight.

With his sassy and charming personality, the Christmas Tree singer has given ARMYs many memorable moments. His vocals, dance moves, and performing skills were also praised by fans.

The Grammy-nominated boy group is gearing up for a comeback on June 10, 2022. The group hinted at its comeback during the Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert, and their agency later confirmed it. Their new album We are Bulletproof will be one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year.

