5 best BTS Grammys 2022 moments

On April 3, 2022, K-pop group BTS stepped out on to the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the boy group's third attendance at the Grammys, their first was at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019. The group appeared in Lil Nas X's performance of Old Town Road and Rodeo at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020.

Despite performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2021, the group did not attend the event in person. The group's performance was captured in Seoul, South Korea.

At this year's Grammy awards show, the group wore minimalistic suits from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 Menswear collection and Virgil Abloh's final collection with the fashion house. J-Hope and Suga were dressed in white, RM and V were dressed in red, Jungkook and Jimin were dressed in blue, and Jin was dressed in tan. Since April 2021, BTS has been a Louis Vuitton ambassador.

Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, as well as LV sneakers, were worn by all seven members. Stylish vibes were served by V and RM, who wore matching brown suits and purple shirts.

At the 2022 Grammys, a number of events went viral on the internet. We have curated a list of the best BTS moments from the 2022 Grammys that astounded the crowd.

5 times BTS grabbed all the attention at the Grammys 2022

5) Buff Namjoon

chels⁷ @hottestjeons HE IS SO BUFF HELLAUR KIM NAMJOON HE IS SO BUFF HELLAUR KIM NAMJOON https://t.co/b1JCDPV9dt

At the 2022 Grammys, Kim Nam-joon aka RM, the leader of BTS, blew away the fans with his charismatic looks, physique, and outfit. Namjoon has been referred to as Buff Namjoon on several occasions, and ARMYs had another opportunity to compliment Namjoon this time. Here is how fans reacted and praised Namjoon for his charming looks.

mohini⁷| ia |was moon71027 @taeCutebutVhot ngl its screams daddy I mean kim namjoon his muscle his buff body ngl its screams daddy I mean kim namjoon his muscle his buff body 😱 https://t.co/2OKzGy0A7s

kookie⁷| JIMIN OST ✿ @Mahiwinterbear7 ‍ ‍ Grammy 2022 Namjoon? oh he is 3x more buff and dilf now Grammy 2022 Namjoon? oh he is 3x more buff and dilf now 😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/MuzQWnYCKI

Fans were clearly elated to see Buff Namjoon at the 2022 Grammys.

4) Lady Gaga x V

Lady Gaga and BTS V (Image via Getty)

While BTS' performance was the center of attention, Kim Taehyung aka V's social competence also drew everyone's eye. At the Annual Grammy Awards, V was photographed with the Poker Face singer for the cams. V looked classy and elegant in an all-black suit, while Lady Gaga appeared spectacular in an aqua-blue feather dress.

The stunning duo were photographed together on the red carpet, with V also receiving a sweet kiss on the cheek from Lady Gaga.

Fans were overjoyed to see the singers interact so well, and they flooded the internet with their reactions full of awe.

3) The intro performance by Jungkook

Mulberrykook⁷🍇🐰 @Mulberrykook Jungkook's intro for Butter Performance Jungkook's intro for Butter Performance 😵💫 https://t.co/eD4UoFZ8Rw

Jungkook managed to recover from COVID-19 in time to attend the Grammy Awards with his teammates on Sunday. Jungkook's new memorable Butter intro from BTS' Grammys 2022 performance, in which he baffled viewers by dropping onto the stage from above, has gone viral.

koo admirer @dreamjeons jungkook can really say "i flew at the grammys". this is crazy. jungkook can really say "i flew at the grammys". this is crazy. https://t.co/uVU5otuA1c

The group members moved up to the stage as the latest rendition of the Grammy-nominated song Butter started playing. Jungkook hung from the pole in a very elegant style for an intro to the group's performance. The members gathered for a great performance, joining him from all directions in their own distinct ways.

The dance, which was performed without member Jin, who had injured his hand, was a spectacle for the audience. The group was prepared to be combining jazz with mystical James Bond vibes. Many fans admired Jungkook for his daring yet captivating act, which brought attention to his James Bond-like appearance and style.

2) BTS dazzles in a James Bond look and earns a standing ovation from the audience after Butter performance

BTS Access @armyhot10 🏼 @BTS_twt 's "Butter" GRAMMYs 2022 Performance is being labeled as the highlight of this year's edition of the award show by several critics and sites! .@BTS_twt's "Butter" GRAMMYs 2022 Performance is being labeled as the highlight of this year's edition of the award show by several critics and sites! 👏🏼 https://t.co/PyzV1wkTSd

After performing their hit song Butter, the group climbed to the top of the trend rankings. It would be correct to conclude that they were the stars of the show at the awards. The ARMYs were left in awe after the Bangtan boys delivered a stunning performance at the 2022 Grammys.

It started with Jungkook's sparkling entrance from the skies, followed by the other members of the group emerging from the audience. J-Hope slipped upon the podium but did make a buttery landing, which was a terrifying moment for the ARMYs.

During their performance, the group members wore black suits and even performed choreography influenced by James Bond. The audience gave the K-pop boy group a standing ovation and a round of loud cheers as they performed their famous song, Butter, on stage.

🧸🍓Carterrr⁷🍊 @ughmane BTS Grammy performance last night was the highest ranking performance from that night, in total BTS ranked as the 13th greatest Grammy performance of all time by Rolling Stone, its giving main character energy. BTS Grammy performance last night was the highest ranking performance from that night, in total BTS ranked as the 13th greatest Grammy performance of all time by Rolling Stone, its giving main character energy.

Numerous fans commended the group's performance and shared clips of the group performing, as well as written notes of praise for the group's outstanding performance.

1) Olivia Rodrigo x V

V's playful gesture with singer Olivia Rodrigo was also shown during the live event. V had shown Olivia a card, which caused Olivia to gasp. He afterward flung the card away, pointing at the stage. At the ceremony, the two also posed for pictures together. On social media, fans expressed their amusement at the clip.

Fans were ecstatic to watch the interaction as they couldn't take their gaze away from the adorable interactions of both artists. The moment was even dubbed smooth like Butter by ARMYs, who referred to V as a social butterfly.

More about global K-pop boy group BTS

BTS at the Grammys 2022 (Image via Getty)

The group has made a massive impression on the 2022 Grammys once again, and they persist to be among the best artists in the industry.

The group was nominated for one Grammy award in 2022: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Butter, which was released in 2021. The group became the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021. Meanwhile, the group is getting praised for their performances at a PTD On Stage Las Vegas concert.

BTS-themed sights, entertainment, and food options, as well as pop-up stores in Area 15, are included in the Las Vegas concert. Images from the stadium have flooded the internet. Previously, 11 hotels announced that they will be offering BTS-themed accommodations for fans to enjoy.

BTS at the Grammys 2022 (Image via Getty)

The Las Vegas concert headlines correspond with HYBE's official announcement that multi-label global auditions are to be held to allow new members to join Big Hit Entertainment.

Big Hit MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, PLEDIS Entertainment, HYBE LABELS JAPAN, and HYBE AMERICA are looking for new talent for the first time. The event dates are April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

