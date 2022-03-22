HYBE will be holding a multi-label global audition in the US

Seven of HYBE's music labels will be looking for talent in the United States this upcoming month, according to the K-pop agency. Anyone aged 11 to 19 can apply in three categories: vocal, rap, and dance, irrespective of gender.

Global talent, particularly from North America, is expected to take an active role in the auditions, according to the company.

The multi-label auditions will take place in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The agency's music companies, Big Hit Music, Source Music, HYBE Labels Japan, HYBE America, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab, and KOZ Entertainment are among the seven that will be participating in the auditions. Big Hit Music, which manages BTS, is one of the company's subsidiaries.

HYBE Global Audition 2022: How to apply and eligibility criteria

BIGHIT MUSIC Audition @BIGHITAudition HYBE Multi-label Audition

The first and the biggest audition ever with 7 labels,

GO ALL IN !



On-Site Audition: April 8, 9, 15, 16, 2022 / Las Vegas

Click here to pre-register bit.ly/hybelasvegas



#HYBE #AUDITION #LASVEGAS #GO_ALL_IN



Applications can be submitted via a link on the official Instagram account or YouTube channel that redirects to a Google form. The closing date is April 4, 2022.

Entering the usual details including name, email, performance category (singing, rapping, dancing), nationality, gender, birth year, phone number, social media profile links, and a front-facing photo are all required.

Applicants can also include the URL to a clip of their performance. Global citizens of all genders, between the ages of 11 and 19 are eligible to sign up for the agency's multi-label audition.

In a statement, the company stated:

"Young talent to be discovered in the auditions will get a chance to grow to be global artists with help from experts in multi labels who have world-class capabilities."

Stay updated on the agency audition's official Instagram account and website for further details.

More about the K-pop agency

In May, the K-pop agency will unveil a new girl group with Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon. The label revealed its debut on March 21, 2022.

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Music and multiple labels, personally welcomed the new girl group members through a social media post.

For K-pop fans across the world, the chance to join this agency is their aspiration, as the record label is home to many of the greatest music groups in history, along with Grammy-nominated global boy group BTS from Big Hit Music.

