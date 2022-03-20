BTS' V becomes the first and only idol to have 18 fancams with over 10 million views on YouTube

BTS' V has once again broken records in the Korean music industry. One of the most important aspects of K-pop is fancams. Fancam King V introduced a new record to his work history as he became the first and only idol to have 18 fancams on YouTube with over 10 million views.
The singer's fancams are the most popular on all channels, with the most views and likes on YouTube. With Facebook's Most Viewed Fancam and Tiktok's Most Liked Fancam.
V's fancams blew up in Tiktok with millions of views after the PTD Concert in Seoul. The acapella version of him singing Blue & Grey got a lot of attention with over one million likes and over three million views.
Fan applaud BTS' V for his achievement
BTS is perhaps the most popular K-pop group in the world right now. While the group's fandom is already millions-strong, member V is legendary in his own right. Here's how fans reacted to the Christmas tree singer’s achievement on social media.
V's fans were overjoyed when he broke yet another record.
More about BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung
V is recognized for his incredible stage presence. Termed Stage Genius, his fancams are adored by fans as well as pop stars and creators. He is a popular singer, multi-talented artist and holds enormous power over millions of people.
Social media is just one of those aspects of his immense influence and worldwide stardom. V's official Instagram account is placed at number 13 in the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers for March 2022, according to HypeAuditor, an AI-powered influencer analytics platform.
This is the top ranking by a male K-pop idol that has ever been achieved in the world. V's account, which is only three months old, is also the only one in the Top 15 with fewer than 40 million followers.
His rising engagements are mainly owing to his genuine fans, as he places besides public figures with over 70-400 million followers.
In the meantime, BTS' V is gearing up for his solo debut. V announced on March 16, 2022, that his long-awaited debut solo mixtape will be released in 2022.
The singer has been teasing and publishing solo music in recent months. In January, he released the Korean OST Christmas Tree, which managed to help him peak the Emerging Artists chart and garner positions on the Billboard Hot 100 and Holiday 100 charts, respectively, at number 79 and number 55.