BTS members height: How tall is each BTS singer in feet?

BTS, one of the most popular K-pop boy groups (Image via BTS/ Twitter)
BTS, one of the most popular K-pop boy groups (Image via BTS/ Twitter)
Kumari Khushboo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 25, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Listicle

A Grammy-nominated K-pop boy group, BTS has wonderful personalities with incredible physiques. The Korean music industry has its own beauty standards, which many K-pop stars follow, and many fans are curious about the heights of BTS members.

WE LOVE YOU @bts_bighit || @BTS_twt!!! 💜 Congratulations on not one, but TWO wins at our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Best Music Video" AND "Best Fan Army" 😱🤩🔥 #BTSARMY #BTS Watch NOW only on @FOXTV! #iHeartAwards2022 https://t.co/4QTp9e4a2W

The development of a person's height is gradual, particularly once they reach a certain age. BTS members' heights vary, and the disparity is only a few inches.

Height of each BTS member

7) RM

He's so tall and handsome as hell:)Namjoon handsomeNamjoon uniqueNamjoon talentedHe has everything! OMG#RM #NAMJOON https://t.co/tV3ePPxlux

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is the leader of the world's most popular K-pop boy band. He stands about 5'11"/181 cm tall. The group's leader is the tallest member.

With an IQ of 148, he is also one of the brainiest of the lot.

6) Jin

winter prince #JIN 📸 https://t.co/h4rsA0rS7s

Jin, birth name Kim Seok-jin, is also known as Worldwide Handsome, aka WWH. His height stands at 5'10.5′′/179 cm tall. The Super Tuna singer is also one of the tallest members of the group.

5) V

@dailytaepraise @BTS_twt Kim Taehyung's social power is insane.Congratulations!PRISTINE VOCALIST VListen to the chart topper #V_ChristmasTree The Global Hit OST of 2021 #ChristmasTree by HISTORY MAKER #V of @BTS_twt https://t.co/HP002O1X8W

BTS V is known as one of the most handsome faces globally, with an ideal facial structure. His real name is Kim Tae-hyung, and he is also the same height as Jin, at 5'10.5′′/179 cm.

Yet, he weighs about the same as Jimin, which adds to the excellence of his talent and striking visuals. V also has long legs that give him a taller appearance.

4) Jungkook

THIS JUNGKOOK 🖤 https://t.co/SiWvFEyDb6

Jungkook, also known as Golden Maknae, is the youngest member and has remarkable charisma. His birth name is Jeon Jung-kook, and despite being so young, he is very tall, standing at around 5'10"/178 cm.

In addition to his excellent vocals, Jungkook possesses various abilities, such as directing and dancing.

3) J-Hope

J hope preciosos recupérate … you are my hope!!! #JHOPE #HOBI https://t.co/eWjJL18Sky

Every Army's hope, J-Hope is a group member often displaying a cheering persona for others around him. The rea-life Jung Ho-seok stands at approximately 5'10"/177 cm tall. His dancing skills invariably captivate fans.

2) Suga

Love of my life 🤩😘Don't forget to stream #BTS_Butter by @BTS_twt #BTS in Youtube and spotify https://t.co/HgN5C5hDnx

Suga, a K-pop rapper and notable music producer, is approximately 5'9"/176 cm tall. A sassy and shy personality, he is known for his cool attitude.

Suga is a very adorable person underneath, according to his fans. His real name is Min Yoon-gi, and the producer of Stay Alive is also known as Agust D.

1) Jimin

can never get over pink haired jimin from spring day era 🥺#OurBluesJiminOST https://t.co/LN3eG67u64

Jimin, real name Park Ji-min, stands around 5'9′′/175 cm tall. He has a long neck and thus appears nearly identical to the other members. He's also one of the slimmest members of the group.

Moreover, his song Filter reached number 1 on the Canadian iTunes chart, making it the 116th country in which the song has reached number 1. Hence, it maintained its history as the highest-charting track from the group's solo song on iTunes.

#BTS #방탄소년단 PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL Photo Sketch@ (weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/5fa01bac) @ (facebook.com/media/set/?van…)#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PermissiontoDance #BTSCONCERT https://t.co/WTz6LhCO2s

Most of the group members are taller than the average South Korean man, and their influence is impressive. Apart from Jimin, the height of the group members hasn't changed significantly.

Jimin has also revealed that his height has enhanced by 0.4% and that he has overtaken Suga, despite his claim that he would still close the gap to J-Hope's height.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
Fetching more content...
