BTS 'Butter' is the Best Performance at the 2022 Grammys according to Billboards

On April 3, 2022, Billboard ranked BTS' Butter as the best musical performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The audience burst into applause and danced to the energetic song, which had previously been named Billboard's 2021 Song of the Summer.

The septet had the crowd jamming and also received a standing ovation from the audience, which explained the intensity of BTS' performance at the 2022 Grammys.

Billboards praised BTS’ Butter performance at the 2022 Grammys

Billboard applauded the group's performance on its hit song Butter. The outlet mentioned,

“Smooth like Butter, indeed. The Grammy nominated septet took their criminal undercover lyrics to a whole new level with their 007 inspired performance of their Billboard Hot 100 topping track.”

Billboard continued stating,

“Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, & Jungkook dodged neon-blue lasers during a sleek choreography sequence & transformed the whole Grammys stage into a secret agent headquarters, proving that their creativity is equally as impressive as their musical talent.”

The group's performance on their top-rated single Butter was also commended by the Grammys as,

“All of the members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook transformed into super spies as they recreated a James Bond & Mission Impossible-inspired setting fit for a box-office film. The performance dramatically opened with Jungkook descending onto the stage before the remaining crew traded secret notes (while V flirted with Olivia Rodrigo in the audience) before taking the stage.”

The Grammys also described the group's Butter performance, stating,

“In between showing off their signature dance moves in sleek black suits, the South Korean boy band stuck to the spy theme by doing impressive acrobatics while dodging laser security beams & despite having a cast on his hand, Jin did not let that deter him from manning the control room.”

On April 3, 2022, The global K-pop boy group was nominated for their 2021 single Butter in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but lost to Doja Cat & SZA for their track, Kiss Me More. V also disclosed during a livestream on VLive following the award ceremony that he persistently approached Lady Gaga and hence got a picture with the Poker Face Singer.

ᶠᵒˣʸ ᵉʸᵉˢ @dazedfoxy BTS - Butter performance @ Grammy 2022 (part 1) BTS - Butter performance @ Grammy 2022 (part 1) https://t.co/q9upKBo23w

In 2021, the group performed Dynamite virtually for the Grammys due to COVID limitations. Nonetheless, the K-pop group went all out, recreating the Grammy’s set and dancing on the rooftop of a skyscraper in Seoul.

