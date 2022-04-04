How many nominations does BTS have in Grammys history?

On April 4, 2022, Korean pop group BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards. The Grammys presented a stellar lineup of stage performances, including BTS' rendition of its smash hit Butter.

BTS' seven members made a distinctive entrance into the Grammys event, which drew gasps from fans on social media. Numerous fans are curious as to how many times BTS has been nominated for Grammys so far and how it performs each year. Here is a list of BTS' Grammy nominations over the years.

BTS has two Grammy nominations so far

Butter - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2022)

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys in 2022 for its song Butter from 2021.

Since being selected at the Grammys for Butter in the category, BTS was beaten by Doja Cat & SZA's Kiss Me More. Even though the discontented ARMYs felt upset about it, they motivated and commended the group for its astounding live performance.

The group was nominated against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I get a kick out of you, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco for Lonely, Coldplay for Higher power, and Doja Cat & SZA for Kiss Me More.

The camera caught the K-pop group members high-fiving each other in the final moments of the brief clip of the winner's unveiling.

🎼 yuri⁷ @seoulocello it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.

it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good. 🐨 it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good. https://t.co/45LWgP2Yp0

The group was unable to win a Grammy for the second consecutive year, amidst becoming the Billboard winner for the second year in a row. There has been a lot of discussion on social networks about this.

However, the members smiled and hugged regardless of the result on the Awards night. In a post-Grammy 2022 Vlive, the group's leader RM acknowledged that the group was upset that it did not win again this year.

Dynamite - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2021)

All For ARMY⁷ @allforarmy

They also earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Dynamite on Nov 24, 2020



#MostBeautifulMoment On March 14, 2021, BTS became the first-ever South Korean act to perform at the Grammy awards.They also earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Dynamite on Nov 24, 2020 On March 14, 2021, BTS became the first-ever South Korean act to perform at the Grammy awards.They also earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Dynamite on Nov 24, 2020💜#MostBeautifulMoment https://t.co/HhgHBZub7p

In 2021, The Butter creators earned their first Grammy nomination for Dynamite, a song from their 2020 album BE, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The song Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the award. Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group, told the Grammys at the time that the group was the first K-pop act to be selected for a Grammy. He stated,

“We are overwhelmed to be called representatives of Korea. We are just thankful for the support & attention that we have received, not only from our fans but our peers.”

He continued stating,

“We’ll continue to work harder to showcase even better music & performances. It’s an incredible honor to be the first Korean pop artist to be nominated for a Grammy, & we hope that it’s just the beginning. A win would be important not only for us but for many who pursue diversity in music.”

The group was ecstatic to have made yet another mark in the Korean and international music industries.

Meanwhile, the group's fans are outraged that the K-pop boy group did not win the Grammy Award for Group Performance in 2022.

The Grammy nominated K-pop group showcased a brilliant and mesmerizing performance of the song Butter at the 2022 Grammys. The candidates for Best Pop Duo/Group Song had flawless dance moves, stunning vocals, strong styling, and cheerfulness appropriate for music's biggest night. Olivia Rodrigo joined in the fun, having a flirtatious moment with V (Kim Taehyung).

Earlier last week, there were concerns about Jungkook's ability to participate after the K-pop star tested positive for COVID-19. But thankfully, he was able to bounce back in time for the event.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan