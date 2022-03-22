How many songs does BTS have?

South Korean boy group BTS have released numerous hit songs since their debut in 2013. The group has over 235 songs containing studio albums, soundtrack albums, reissues, and compilation albums.

We have curated a list of all the songs by the group from albums, solos, mixtapes, and other soundtracks. The group also has single albums, mini albums, and Japanese albums.

Here is the list of all BTS songs.

All BTS songs in 2022

Albums and Singles

1) THE 1ST SINGLE ALBUM - 2 COOL 4 SKOOL

The debut album was released on June 12, 2013, and peaked at number 19 on the Gaon Chart in its first week and at number 17 in its first month. BTS write about their individual perceptions and emotions in their debut album in ways to construct an album that audiences can connect to. As a result, the members sing about their youth and aspirations.

Regardless of the fact that it is a single album, 2 COOL 4 SKOOL has a duration of over 27 minutes. BTS' debut album includes the song No More Dream, a rendition of gangster hip hop from 1990s.

Intro: 2 COOL 4 SKOOL feat. DJ Friz

We Are Bulletproof PT.2

Skit: Circle Room Talk

No More Dream

Interlude

Like

Outro : Circle Room Cypher

2) THE 1ST MINI ALBUM - O!RUL8,2?

From the album O!RUL8,2? (Oh! Are you late, too?), BTS emphasizes the importance of finding your bliss as well as your own life or it will be too late. A song that savagely puts transparent truth while issuing a courageous warning to a world that imposes distress. Children are brought up as study bots, with no opportunity to consider life.

A society where fellow students are rivals attempting to tread against each other rather than being friends. BTS sings about the scars and frustration that a despairing life leaves on teenagers.

INTRO : O!RUL8,2?

N.O

We On

Skit: R U Happy Now?

If I Ruled the World

Coffee

BTS Cypher PT.1

Attack on Bangtan

Paldogangsan

OUTRO : LUV IN SKOOL

3) THE 2ND MINI ALBUM - SKOOL LUV AFFAIR

This album puts emphasis on school and adolescence. As suggested by SKOOL LUV AFFAIR, the album's major subject is the love that flourishes in the school. This album is the outcome of the School Trilogy project, which explores the subjects that adolescents their age are most interested in: aspirations, joy, and love.

BTS earned unwavering support from fans their age as a result of this incredible insight into the hearts and souls of young people.

Intro : Skool Luv Affair

Boy In Luv

Skit : Soulmate

Where You From

Just One Day

Tomorrow

BTS Cypher Pt. 2 : Triptych

Spine Breaker

Jump

Outro : Propose

4) 1ST FULL-LENGTH ALBUM - DARK & WILD

The group's first full-length album received a tremendous reception. They retain the hip-hop tone that occupied their initial albums and EPs, with rap lines of RM, J-Hope, and Suga being able to blast steady frames from the start.

Since songs like Danger, War of Hormone, and Look Here are ruled by passion, the album maintains a sense of perspective.

Intro : What Am I To You

Danger

War of Hormone

Hip Hop Phile

Let Me Know

Rain

BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)

Interlude : What Are You Doing Now

Could You Turn Off Your Cell Phone

Embarrassed

24/7=Heaven

Look Here

So 4 More

Outro : Do You Think It Makes Sense?

5) THE 3RD MINI ALBUM - THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE PT.1

sohara @sohara25



Album: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE PT2

The 4th Mini Album



OST OF THE YEAR

by

#HotTrendingSongs BTS THE WORLDWIDE ICONAlbum: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE PT2The 4th Mini AlbumOST OF THE YEAR #YOURS by #JIN BTS THE WORLDWIDE ICONAlbum: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE PT2 The 4th Mini AlbumOST OF THE YEAR#YOURS by #JIN #HotTrendingSongs https://t.co/VBsdmfOiS1

Members described the album is about clinging to a love that's about to fade away, as well as the stress that arrives with it.

DOPE is the group's 1st music video that has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube and received a lot of worldwide attention. The song also discusses how youngsters find it difficult to uncover success in the face of high anticipation.

Intro : The Most Beautiful Moment In Life

I NEED U

Hold Me Tight

SKIT : Expectation!

DOPE

Boyz with Fun

Converse High

Moving On

Outro : Love Is Not Over

6) THE 4TH MINI ALBUM - THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE PT.2

The spinoff was a bigger hit than the first, grossing 620,413 copies.

It's also important to remember that, following the success of both Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, BTS re-released both albums as a single package in 2016, termed The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. The reissue sold 723,466 copies in South Korea, 155,076 in China, and 6,000 in the United States.

INTRO : Never Mind

RUN

Butterfly

Whalien 52

Ma City

Silver Spoon

SKIT : One Night In A Strange City

Autumn Leaves

OUTRO : House Of Cards

7) 1ST SPECIAL ALBUM - THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE : YOUNG FOREVER

The sequence has assisted BTS to be at the most beautiful moment of their lives. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever is a special album that led to the end of the series' amazing quest, featuring the final stories of youngsters who, amidst an unsettled and uneasy real world, keep rising forward.

A

INTRO : The Most Beautiful Moment In Life

I NEED U

Hold Me Tight

Autumn Leaves

Butterfly Prologue Mix

RUN

Ma City

Silver Spoon

DOPE

Burning Up (FIRE)

Save ME

Epilogue : Young Forever

B

Converse High

Moving On

Whalien 52

Butterfly

House Of Cards (Full Length Edition)

Love Is Not Over (Full Length Edition)

I NEED U (Urban Mix)

I NEED U (Remix)

RUN (Ballad Mix)

RUN (Alternative Mix)

Butterfly (Alternative Mix)

8) 2ND FULL-LENGTH ALBUM - WINGS

WINGS is a collection of songs about boys who are confronted with desire for the first time and must reflect and worry excessively in front of it. As the seven boys go through pain and joy, they conjure up images of birds breaking free from their shells and attempting to fly for the first time.

Intro : Boy Meets Evil

Blood Sweat & Tears

Begin

Lie

Stigma

First Love

Reflection

MAMA

Awake

Lost

BTS Cypher 4

Am I Wrong

21st Century Girl

2! 3!

Interlude : Wings

9) 2ND SPECIAL ALBUM - YOU NEVER WALK ALONE

The repackaged album was a hit after Wings. The Album’s hit song Spring Day, where the music video refers to the 2014 MV Sewol ferry catastrophic event in South Korea, continues to stand out the most on the album.

Spring Day is a truthful song that uncovers the specialty of the album, with citations for Ursula K. Le Guin's story Those Who Get Away from Omelas.

Intro : Boy Meets Evil

Blood Sweat & Tears

Begin

Lie

Stigma

First Love

Reflection

MAMA

Awake

Lost

BTS Cypher 4

Am I Wrong

21st Century Girl

2! 3!

Spring Day

Not Today

Outro : Wings

A Supplementary Story : You Never Walk Alone

10) THE 5TH MINI ALBUM - LOVE YOURSELF承 ‘HER’

The EP marks the start of their Love Yourself series, which is characterized by glamorous, realist pop. Each song sounds perfect for being a terrific benchmark track on popular music charts globally, skipping the gangsta appearance of past projects.

Intro: Serendipity

DNA

Best Of Me

Dimple

Pied Piper

Skit: Billboard Music Awards Speech

MIC Drop

Go Go

Outro: Her

11) 3RD FULL-LENGTH ALBUM - LOVE YOURSELF轉 ‘TEAR’

This album follows their mini-album, Love Yourself: Her, which discusses loving somebody and demonstrates that loving someone else isn't always worth it if you don't love yourself first.

It's hard to overlook FAKE LOVE, their song about how love bothers and comes to an end often, and genuine love emerges once you love yourself. Anpanman, The Truth Untold, and Magic Shop are among the other top hits.

Intro : Singularity

FAKE LOVE

The Truth Untold (Feat. Steve Aoki)

134340

Paradise

Love Maze

Magic Shop

Airplane pt.2

Anpanman

So What

Outro: Tear

12) REPACKAGE ALBUM - LOVE YOURSELF結 ‘ANSWER’

IDOL, the album's lead single, is a qualified awesome track. The Answer heralds the closure of the Love Yourself era, and it delivers on its commitment to elucidating what it means to genuinely love yourself. It boasts an impressive emotional resonance and encapsulates most of what BTS has become recognized for: self-love, acknowledgment, and authenticity about someone's hardships.

A

Euphoria

Trivia 起 : Just Dance

Serendipity (Full Length Edition)

DNA

Dimple

Trivia 承 : Love

Her

Singularity

FAKE LOVE

The Truth Untold (Feat. Steve Aoki)

Trivia 轉 : Seesaw

Tear

Epiphany

I'm Fine

IDOL

Answer : Love Myself

B

Magic Shop

Best Of Me

Airplane pt.2

Go Go

Anpanman

MIC Drop

DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)

FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Full Length Edition)

13) THE 6TH MINI ALBUM - MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA

Persona has amazing tracks such as Dionysus and the sentimental track Mikrokosmos. The colorful, chirpy title track Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, was the signature beat of BTS. The group also performed the songs at the 2019 Melon Music Awards, bringing one of the finest descriptions of their discography.

Intro : Persona

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Mikrokosmos

Make It Right

HOME

Jamais Vu

Dionysus

14) 4TH FULL-LENGTH ALBUM - MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

K-pop boy group BTS published their 4th Korean-language album, Map of the Soul: 7. Big Hit Entertainment released the album on February 21, 2020. This is a follow-up to their 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona, which features five of the group's tracks.

Intro : Persona

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Make It Right

Jamais Vu

Dionysus

Interlude : Shadow

Black Swan

Filter

My Time

Louder Than bombs

ON

UGH!

00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

Inner Child

Friends

Moon

Respect

We aAe Bulletproof : The Eternal

Outro : Ego

15) BE

BE was released in the second half of 2020. The album's best-known song is definitely Dynamite, which also earned BTS their first Grammy nomination.

The peaceful and comforting album has beautiful songs such as Life Goes On and Blue & Gray, which is one of the group's most admired songs to date.

Life Goes On

Fly To My Room

Blue & Grey

Skit

Telepathy

Dis-ease

Stay

Dynamite

16) Butter

The twinkling catchy riff Butter is included in the CD single, as well as Permission to Dance. The track list also includes instrumental editions of each song.

Permission to Dance features melodic and string tones that render audiences joy. The track was co-written by world-famous musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac.

17) BTS World: OST

On the original track for their mobile game BTS World, the group and collaborators published four original songs. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook collaborated on Dream Glow with Charli XCX, J-Hope, V collaborated on A Brand New Day with Zara Larsson, and Suga, RM collaborated on All Night with Juice WRLD! The only original piece on the soundtrack that showcased all seven members of the group was Heartbeat.

Heartbeat (Title)

Dream Glow (song by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook with Charli XCX)

A Brand New Day (song by J-Hope and V with Zara Larsson)

All Night (song by RM and Suga with Juice WRLD)

Captain (Namjoon Theme)

Cake Waltz (Jimin Theme)

Shine (Yunki Theme)

Not Alone (Jeongguk Theme)

Friends (Hoseok Theme)

Wish (Seok Jin Theme)

Flying (Taehyung Theme)

LaLaLa (by OKDAL) (Digital Version only)

You Are Here (by Lee Hyun) (Digital Version only)

18) My Universe - BTS and Coldplay

19) BTS - Make It Right (feat. Lauv)

20) Come Back Home by BTS

21) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)

BTS' Japanese Albums

K-pop sensation BTS has released several Japanese Albums.

22) Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey

Map Of The Soul 7: The Journey, included Japanese versions of their songs from Map Of The Soul: 7, as well as brand new original tracks. This includes the hit single Stay Gold, which was released before the album itself.

INTRO: Calling

Stay Gold

Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

IDOL -Japanese ver.-

Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

ON -Japanese ver.-

Lights

Your Eyes Tell

OUTRO : The Journey

23) Face Yourself

Face Yourself was the group's third Japanese album. The album was released in the United States, where 4,000 copies were managed to sell due to the overwhelming demand. Face Yourself was the group's best-selling album in Japan, with 338,324 copies sold. The fact that the album was distributed by Def Jam also helped.

Intro: Ringwanderung

Best of Me (Japanese Ver.)

血、汗、涙 (Japanese Ver.) Single

DNA (Japanese Ver.) Single

Not Today (Japanese Ver.)

MIC Drop (Japanese Ver.) Single

Don't Leave Me Single

Go Go (Japanese Ver.)

Crystal Snow Single

Spring Day (Japanese Ver.)

Let Go

Outro: Crack

24) Youth

Youth is BTS' 2nd Japanese studio album, published on September 7, 2016, by Pony Canyon. There are 13 songs on the album. There were no music videos made for the new Japanese editions of the tracks on the album.

Introduction: Youth

Run (Japanese Ver.)

Fire (Japanese Ver.)

Dope (Japanese Ver.) (超ヤベー!)

Good Day

Save Me (Japanese Ver.)

Boyz With Fun (Japanese Ver.) (フンタン少年団)

Silver Spoon (Japanese Ver.) (ペップセ)

Wishing On A Star

Butterfly (Japanese Ver.)

For You

I Need U (Japanese Ver.)

Epilogue: Young Forever (Japanese Ver.)

25) Wake up

Wake Up was BTS' first Japanese album to include tracks that had not previously appeared on any of the group's Korean albums. None of the songs were given their own music videos. The title song, Wake Up, shares themes with No More Dream and N.O., as the lyrics describe young men's burnout as a result of their parents' work overload and stress.

Intro.

The Stars

Jump (Japanese Ver.)

Danger (Japanese Ver.)

Boy In Luv (Japanese Ver.)

Just One Day (Japanese Ver. Extended)

Like (Japanese Ver.) (いいね!)

I Like It Pt. 2 ~At That Place~ (いいね！Pt.2～あの場所で～)

No More Dream (Japanese Ver.)

Attack On Bangtan (Japanese Ver.) (進撃の防弾)

N.O (Japanese Ver.)

Wake Up

Outro.

Solos/ Mixtape of BTS members

1) V

2) RM

Mixtape:

RM

The album has a song called Joke, whose lyrics were written with a flow of consciousness, and RM described it as a melody designed to showcase his abilities. That's also why the title is Joke.

Because the other songs contained messages and emotions, RM said it was necessary to include a song that was free of these elements. It was all based on rap skills.

Voice (목소리)

Do You

Awakening (각성 / 覺醒)

Monster

Throw Away (버려)

Joke (농담)

God Rap

Rush (feat. Krizz Kaliko)

Life

Adrift (표류)

I Believe

Mono

RM disclosed on VLive regarding Mono that he had always wanted to write a song about rain, which was the inspiration for Forever Rain.

RM also indicated that he would use the word forever because he was not sure if he would ever write another song that touched his heart.

tokyo

seoul (produced by Honne)

moonchild

badbye (with eAeon)

uhgood (어긋 / Eogeut [lit. out of place])

everythingoes (지나가 / Jinaga) (with Nell)

forever rain

3) Suga

Halsey, SUGA, BTS - SUGA's Interlude

It Doesn't Matter Mix Final

Mixtape

The rapper's primary objective with Agust D was to start the mixtape with powerful lyrics. Give It To Me is yet another song on the album that takes a look at the haters that BTS' rap artists had to cope with early in their careers. Suga momentarily reaches out in confusion, including what his own family used to have before progressing on to analyze the fiercely competitive music industry.

Suga did a Maschine mk2 review on BangtanTV and created a beat during that time, which he later used in Agust D's song The Last.

Intro: Dt sugA (Feat. DJ Friz)

Agust D Title

Give It to Me

Skit

724148 (치리사일사팔)

140503 at Dawn (140503 새벽에)

The Last (마지막)

Tony Montana (feat. Yankie)

Interlude: Dream, Reality

So Far Away (feat. Suran)

D-2

The title song for Agust D's second mixtape, D-2, is Daechwita. D-2's title track Daechwita seems more about audible pleasure than lyrics. The singer stated that he was involved in the mixtape's production.

“From the very beginning, I did everything for this mixtape.”

He said it in a Suga DJ’s Honey FM.

Moonlight (저 달)

Daechwita (대취타) Title Track

What Do You Think? (어떻게 생각해?)

Strange (feat. RM) (이상하지 않은가)

28 (feat. NiiHWA) (점점 어른이 되나봐)

Burn It (feat. MAX)

People (사람)

Honsool (혼술)

Interlude: Set Me Free

Dear My Friend (feat. Kim Jong Wan of NELL) (어땠을까)

4) J-Hope

1 Verse

Hope World (Mixtape)

J-Hope disclosed the significance underneath Daydream and his other songs during a VLive to explain the mixtape.

He said:

"Daydream is a dream that you have in the day. And dreams are mostly not possible to achieve, but this song talks about how I want to dream about the impossible.”

Hope World

P.O.P (Piece Of Peace) Pt.1

Daydream (백일몽) Title

Base Line

Hangsang (항상) (feat. Supreme Boi)

Airplane

Blue Side (Outro)

5) Jin

6) Jungkook

Stay Alive produced by Suga

7) V and Jin

It’s Definitely You (Hwarang OST)

Original songs

Monterlude by RM

Unpack Your Bags by RM and DJ Soulscape

We Are Bulletproof Pt. 1 (4 BEGINS Ruff)" by BTS

I Know by RM and Jung Kook

Young Forever (Unplugged Ver.) by BTS

Awake (Christmas Ver.) by Jin

Always by RM

4 O'CLOCK (네시) by RM and V

So Far Away by SUGA, Jin and Jung Kook

Spring Day (Brit Rock Remix)" by BTS

DDaeng (땡) by RM, SUGA and j-hope

Seesaw X I Need U Remix by BTS

Promise (약속) by Jimin

Scenery (풍경) by V

Tonight (이 밤) by Jin

Euphoria (DJ Swivel Forever Mix) by Jung Kook

Winter Bear by V

Still With You by Jung Kook

In the SOOP by BTS

Abyss by Jin

Christmas Love by Jimin

Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy) by V

Blue Side by j-hope

Bicycle by RM

Super Tuna (슈퍼 참치) by Jin

Exclusive songs to promote a brand

K'hawah 03: Rap Monster by RM (K'hawah)

Run (Puma Blaze Time Ver.) by BTS (PUMA Blaze)

Family Song by BTS and GFriend (SMART Family Love Day Campaign)

BTS X JESSI by BTS and Jessi (SK Telecom)

VarieT by BTS (SK Telecom)

Coconut Chicken Song by BTS (BBQ)

With Seoul by BTS (Visit Seoul)

You're So Beautiful by BTS (LOTTE Duty Free)

The Earth Traveler (지구별 여행자) by BTS, Got7, Twice, NCT, Red Velvet, N.Flying, MAMAMOO, NU'EST, Stray Kids, TXT, Oh My Girl, Astro, GFriend, Golden Child, WJSN, The Boyz, Chungha, Everglow, Monsta X, Apink, Seventeen and ITZY (Credited as All performers) (KBS Song Festival)

IONIQ: I'm On It by BTS (2020) (Hyundai)

Jungle by Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V (Coca-Cola Indonesia)

Adapted songs

Rap Monster by RM

All I Do Is Win by SUGA

A Typical Trainee's Christmas Full Ver. (흔한 연습생의 크리스마스 Full ver.) by Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jung Kook (Credited as Jin, Rap Monster, SUGA & more)

School Of Tears (학교의눈물) by RM, SUGA, and Jin

Vote (닥투) by RM

Favorite Girl by RM

Like A Star by Jung Kook and RM

Graduation Song (방탄소년들의 졸업) by Jung Kook, Jimin and j-hope

Expensive Girl (비싼여자) by RM

Adult Child (어른아이) by RM, SUGA and Jin

Dream Money by SUGA

Born Singer by BTS

Something by RM

Beautiful by j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook

Too Much by RM

A Typical Idol's Christmas (흔한 아이돌의 크리스마스) by SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jin (Jung Kook is credited for the chorus, not as an artist)

95 Graduation (졸업송 Pt.2) by V and Jimin

So 4 More by BTS

Working (일하는중) by Jung Kook

Christmas Day by Jimin and Jung Kook

The Grammy-nominated Dynamite singers are one of the most popular boy bands globally and have inspired many of their fans. Their meaningful music is known to help overcome mental health issues. From ballads to peppy, their music is influential to millions of people around the world.

Edited by R. Elahi