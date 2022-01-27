K-Pop boy band THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has officially been diagnosed with COVID-19. Younghoon is a South Korean singer and actor. He made his entertainment industry bow when he appeared in the music video for I.O.I's Whatta Man in 2016. In 2017, he debuted as a member of the K-pop boyband THE BOYZ, releasing the song Boy on December 6.

On January 24, Eric, a fellow member of the group, also tested positive. The day after Eric got his results, the group’s agency IST Entertainment shared the news of the other members testing negative.

Afterward, On January 26, IST Entertainment shared another announcement with the unfortunate news that Younghoon was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon Tests Positive For COVID-19 and here is the agency’s full statement,

"Hello, this is IST Entertainment.

We are informing you that the agency’s artist THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 24, All members underwent PCR testing, and all ten members and the staff except Eric received negative test results on the morning of January 25, so they were in voluntary self-quarantine. Younghoon preemptively took a PCR test on the afternoon of January 25, and he was notified that he tested positive this morning.

Immediately after hearing news of Younghoon’s positive COVID-19 test this morning, the BOYZ and the staff all got tested for COVID-19 in consideration of the virus’s incubation period, and we are currently waiting for the results. We will inform you as soon as the test results are released.

We apologize for causing concern, and we will do our best to support the artists’ health so that they will recover quickly.

The company is currently taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will faithfully comply with the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority.

Thank you."

Meanwhile fans also expressed on social media their wishes for Younghoon to get well soon.

Recently, many K-Pop artists also tested positive and quickly recovered. Hope these artists will also overcome the challenges during COVID-19 soon.

Wishing strength and speedy recovery to Younghoon and Eric!

Edited by Sabika