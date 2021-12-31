Spotify's list of top 5 K-pop male artists of 2021

With the surge of K-pop artists in the music industry, numerous talented musicians have released hit singles and award-winning albums. Each artist has their take on music, creating new beats and tunes, infusing genres, and creating spectacular music videos.

Korean pop music has given the world an endless list of talented singers, songwriters, rappers, dancers, and whatnot. These musicians are taking over online streaming platforms such as Spotify and more.

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster



1. Agust D

2. BAEKHYUN

3. Jay Park

4. RM

5. TAEMIN

6. J-Hope

7. SHAUN

8. V

9. CHANYEOL

10. Sam Kim

11. DPR Live

12. Crush

13. D.O

14. KAI

15. ZICO

16. Eric Nam

17. DEAN

18. DPR IAN

19. PSY Top Male K-pop Artists of 2021 on Spotify: #SpotifyWrapped 1. Agust D2. BAEKHYUN3. Jay Park4. RM5. TAEMIN6. J-Hope7. SHAUN8. V9. CHANYEOL10. Sam Kim11. DPR Live12. Crush13. D.O14. KAI15. ZICO16. Eric Nam17. DEAN18. DPR IAN19. PSY Top Male K-pop Artists of 2021 on Spotify: #SpotifyWrapped 1. Agust D2. BAEKHYUN3. Jay Park4. RM5. TAEMIN6. J-Hope7. SHAUN8. V9. CHANYEOL10. Sam Kim11. DPR Live12. Crush13. D.O14. KAI15. ZICO16. Eric Nam17. DEAN18. DPR IAN19. PSY

Agust D, Taemin, Jay Park, among top K-pop male artists of 2021

Here is a list of Spotify's five best K-pop male artists for the year:

5) Taemin

Taemin debuted with SHINee in 2008 as the youngest K-pop idol in K-pop history at just 15 years old. He is known as SM's 'dancing machine' and has powerful control over his voice when singing live.

His on-stage aura is out of this world, and when he released his solo debut, his popularity and success doubled. Taemin's mini-album, Advice, and track had 1.6 monthly listeners.

4) BTS RM

Kim Namjoon, known as Rap Monster (RM), is the leader of the biggest Korean boy band in the world, BTS. With astonishing achievements, he has been known to release phenomenal mixtape products.

The idol started rapping at 13 and holds a significant place in Korean hip-hop history. To date, he is known as the youngest K-pop idol with the most KOMCA credits and has 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

3) Jay Park

Jay Park is a Korean-American R&B and 90's hip-hop-influenced singer, actor, dancer, record producer, songwriter, rapper, and much more. The multi-talented artist is the CEO/founder of two independent hip-hop record labels.

His distinctive style and bewitching voice have enhanced Jay Park's reputation in the music industry, with 3.3 million monthly viewers on Spotify.

2) Baekhyun

Byun Baekhyung, also known as Baekhyun, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is the lead singer of the group EXO and a member of the supergroup SuperM.

Baekhyun is known for his strong vocals and on-stage performances. He has established popularity beyond the group as a solo artist, releasing his first EP, City Lights, in 2019.

In 2015, he debuted as an actor in the Korean drama Moon Lovers, where he starred alongside fellow singer IU.

1) Agust D (Suga)

Winning the hearts of musicophiles worldwide with the title of best K-pop male artist of 2021 is BTS' Suga (Min Yoon Gi). He is a Korean rapper, record producer, and lyricist.

Suga is a multi-talented superstar who first debuted in K-pop group BTS. Apart from being a member of a world-renowned group and producing and writing lyrics for numerous tracks, he has released his solo mixtape, Agust D.

Min Yoon Gi is an all-rounder and has mastered all his materials. He is a genius at playing the piano and uses it to create most of his hip-hop and R&B music.

Korean artists are introducing a whole new range of music. Besides releasing music in their native language, these musicians are now mixing Korean and English, thus allowing followers and newcomers to learn new cultures and a bit of both languages.

Edited by Ravi Iyer