ASTRO’s Jinjin and MJ stop all activities due to health issues

ASTRO's Jinjin and MJ will be taking a break from all activities due to health issues. Fantagio recently made an announcement about the two members on their official fan cafe.

Jinjin is the stage name of Park Jin-woo, a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and model. On February 23, 2016, he made his debut as the leader of the South Korean boy group ASTRO, under the label Fantagio. He's also a member of the Jinjin & Rocky duo.

MJ, whose birth name is Kim Myung-jun, is a singer who made his solo debut as a trot singer in November 2021 with his single album Happy Virus. After gaining popularity for his trot singing abilities, MJ was cast in the musical Jack the Ripper, in which he played Daniel with other idols such as SF9's Inseong and F.T. Island's Lee Hong-ki.

ASTRO is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2016. It was established by Fantagio. Six members make up the group: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky, and Yoon San-ha.

The Fantagio Entertainment's boy group has been performing really well in the music industry in recent months, first as member MJ made his solo debut as a trot singer, and then as the second sub-unit of the group, comprised of members Jinjin and Rocky, released their first mini-album named Restore.

With such a huge fan base, the K-Pop boy group's agency has announced that members MJ and Jinjin will be taking a break due to health issues.

Here is their agency's official statement regarding Jinjin:

Previously, ASTRO's MJ has also taken a break from work due to health concerns. Through the official fan café on January 28, Fantagio announced their official stance about MJ's future activities.

Here is their agency's official statement regarding MJ:

ٓaries @mirasolix i just found out that astro mj needs to take hiatus due to health problems:(

take care mj, please be safe i love you. come back safe, our happy virus

i just found out that astro mj needs to take hiatus due to health problems:(take care mj, please be safe i love you. come back safe, our happy virushttps://t.co/G7lqDzHdRw

During his hiatus, the agency will focus on recovery and treatment, and will temporarily cease all activities until his health is restored. Last November, however, MJ made his debut as a trot singer with the publication of his digital single album, Happy Virus.

With so much on their schedules, it's been reported that MJ and Jinjin would be required to take a break from group's activities as well as their individual projects for the time being.

Fans convey their wishes on social media

Fans convey their wishes on social media

how are you today?

Are you feeling better?🥺

Your absence is very empty and we miss you ❣️

Please take more care of your health to get well soon.

please lot of rest

#GetWellSoonMJ

#MJ #astro

#aroha_next_to_astro Hi MJhow are you today?Are you feeling better?🥺Your absence is very empty and we miss you ❣️Please take more care of your health to get well soon.please lot of rest Hi MJ👋🏻how are you today?Are you feeling better?🥺Your absence is very empty and we miss you ❣️Please take more care of your health to get well soon.please lot of rest💚#GetWellSoonMJ#MJ #astro#aroha_next_to_astro https://t.co/L8ImVQTvrS

areum_joty ||| @pippo_astrobu

Please rest well!

Don’t worry, we can wait..

Your health is our 1st priority. You’ve worked so so hard! Now take time to rest.

Take your vitamins and stay safe!

@offclASTRO

#MJ #엠제이

#JINJIN #진진 #ASTRO #아스트로 Jinjin and MJPlease rest well!Don’t worry, we can wait..Your health is our 1st priority. You’ve worked so so hard! Now take time to rest.Take your vitamins and stay safe! Jinjin and MJPlease rest well!Don’t worry, we can wait..Your health is our 1st priority. You’ve worked so so hard! Now take time to rest.Take your vitamins and stay safe!@offclASTRO #MJ #엠제이 #JINJIN #진진 #ASTRO #아스트로 https://t.co/S5HUAsar72

Fans are now waiting for the group's agency to provide an update on their health conditions and upcoming schedules in the hopes that both members will recover quickly.

