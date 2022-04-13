10 BTS Day 3 best moments: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert

Global K-pop boy band BTS has been making waves with their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert, which kicked off on April 8, 2022. One of the most anticipated concerts of the year finally arrived, and there were many memorable moments between BTS and the ARMY.
This article compiles a list of the 10 most memorable BTS PTD ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS Concert Day 3 moments.
BTS PTD ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS Concert Day 3: Best moments
10) Jungkook carrying Jimin
After the concert, Jungkook carried Jimin, which was one of the best moments from Day 3 of the PTD concert. Fans were elated, even though this was not the first time Jungkook had carried Jimin. However, fans were elated nonetheless.
Jimin can be seen waving his hand in the video while Jungkook is carrying him. Throughout the video, both singers were seen laughing.
Here's how the ARMY reacted to the incident.
The ARMY couldn't seem to get enough of their iconic lifting moment.
9) BTS' impact was both surprising and breathtaking to local residents
The Army shared a story about a Las Vegas Uber driver who praised BTS ARMY and appreciated the group's influence. While a fan shared the moment on Twitter, other fans shared these reactions.
Overall, fans were overjoyed to experience such a touching moment.
8) Buff Namjoon
Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, the leader of BTS, captivated the audience with his charming appearance, muscularity, and attire. Namjoon was termed Buff Namjoon at a series of events, including the Grammy Awards in 2022, and the ARMY had another opportunity to praise Namjoon at the Las Vegas concert.
7) Jungkook lifting his shirt
Jungkook lifted his shirt because an ARMY in the audience did it first. Jungkook was able to create a goofy moment at the PTD concert, and ARMY was indeed looking for such lovely interactions.
6) Namjoon saying he got flowers for the ARMY
At the PTD concert, Namjoon, also known as Joonie by fans, got flowers for the ARMY, and fans were delighted to see the sweet gesture from the group's leader Namjoon.
5) Yoongi appears to be wearing a beret and glasses
One of the best moments fans couldn't take their eyes off was Yoongi aka Suga wearing a black and white Beret cap and glasses. Suga made a big impression on the audience with his gleaming accessories and stylish outfit.
4) Jungkook sitting on Taehyung's lap
Another moment that made the fans happy was when Taehyung was seated on the stage and Jungkook sat on Tae's lap, causing the fans to wave their lightsticks. Fans were clearly thrilled to witness the Taekook moment.
3) Hobi made a heart with a male fan
Fans were envious of another moment when J-Hope aka Hobi met a fan by making a heart with a male fan in the front seat.
2) Tae said he’s copying Johnny Depp from Crybaby
Kim Tae-hyung has once again demonstrated his style, this time saying that it is inspired by Johnny Depp's look at Crybaby. With hair flicks on the forehead and his sassy vibe added to the look, Taehyung looked fantastic.
1) Even though Jin was sitting on the chair, Taehyung made sure he was included in the DNA dance
ARMYs are aware that the group members always ensure their presence. Even if a member is unavailable, the other members remember their teammate in some way.
This time again, even though Jin was sitting on a chair during a PTD concert in Las Vegas, Taehyung made sure Jin was included in the DNA dance performance. It was a very wholesome moment for the ARMY.
The group kicked off their Permission To Dance on Stage concert by performing some of their biggest hits, including Fake Love, Butter, On, DNA, Dope, Black Swan, and many others. The Bangtan Boys have been performing in Las Vegas, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
On April 8, they performed their first concert, accompanied by a live performance on April 9. More concerts will be held at MGM Garden Arena and Allegiant Stadium.