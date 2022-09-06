When is the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update coming?

Cookie Run: Kingdom has made some big announcements about their next update after a lackluster response to their last one. This includes the release of two unique Cookies, one Legendary and one Epic, along with a new event centered around the latest "Legend of the Duskgloom Sea" storyline.

Read on to find out more about the next update and its scheduled maintenance timings.

Cookie Run: Kingdom update 3.6 - Release date and time revealed

Both the heavily rumored Black Pearl, a Legendary Ambush Cookie, and Captain Caviar, an Epic Bomber, will be joining Cookie Run: Kingdom after the next update becomes available.

The maintenance timings have also been revealed as Sep 6, 14:00 - 19:00 (GMT+9) or Sep 5, 10:00 PM – 9/6, 3:00 AM (PT). Devsisters have also assured fans that they will make sure to avoid any delays.

Another major addition to the Cookie Run: Kingdom via the new update will be the Black Pearl Islands, which is probably a time-limited special PvE game mode surrounding the two new Cookies, both of whom have a seafaring background.

Voyages to the Black Pearl Islands will cost 15 Stamina Jellies a pop, so players are advised not to spend them excessively, especially in avoidable avenues like Balloon Expeditions.

The event trailer, available on Cookie Run: Kingdom's official YouTube channel, showcases several mini-games and open world exploration of the "DuskGloom Sea," both of which will be firsts in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN ※ Sorry for the confusion! Captain Caviar Cookie's type was previously introduced as Charge but he's a Bomber Cookie. ※ Sorry for the confusion! Captain Caviar Cookie's type was previously introduced as Charge but he's a Bomber Cookie. https://t.co/owirv6ftbu

Captain Caviar is an NPC that fans are already familiar with. He arrived in the Council of Heroes update as an Elder of the Creme Republic. Other elders of the Council who have become playable, namely Oyster and Clotted Cream, were released as part of the special Super Epic rarity.

Fans expected the developers to follow suit with Caviar as well, and hoped that a correction would be made after the announcement listed him as an Epic Charge Cookie.

Interestingly, a corrected release poster was released shortly after, but it only amended the Cookie's type (from Charge to Bomber). Multiple theories have been considered as to why Caviar was not classified as Super Epic, with a section of players suggesting that releasing two Event Cookies together would be too complicated.

Readers should note that the Kingdom Arena Season is ending a day after the update becomes available.

Bringing out the new Cookies, particularly Black Pearl, in the Arena in that time period will provide an excellent opportunity to get an edge over others and rank up. For example, stocking up on gems and skill powder is essential for some players.

With the third Legendary Cookie joining Cookie Run: Kingdom, along with a new Bomber and a completely unique game mode, the community has very high hopes from the Legend of the Duskgloom Sea update. However, only time can tell how it's received.

