When is Captain Caviar Cookie coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom's ever-growing character library will soon be receiving a new Bomber Cookie, Captain Caviar, in the game's upcoming update. As a part of their Cookie Run Update Preview, the developers made this announcement on their official Twitter handle, alongside the forthcoming arrival of the legendary new Cookie Black Pearl as well as a brand new game mode, Black Pearl Islands.

Read on to find out everything currently known about the latest Epic Cookie and when players can expect him to become available.

Captain Caviar Cookie announced as part of next Cookie Run: Kingdom update

The game's next update will go live on September 6 (GMT +9), so players should stock up on gems this week to be the first to get their hands on the upcoming new Cookies.

While Black Pearl, the newest Legendary Cookie being added with the same update, was leaked earlier, Captain Caviar's announcement came as a complete surprise to the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, creating an instant buzz around the Epic Bomber.

Players are already familiar with the Captain, as he has appeared as an NPC several times since the Council of Heroes update, as an elder of the Crème Republic Convocation of Elders. Already being one of the most influential leaders on the council, his release may come as a major addition to that storyline.

Unfortunately, confirmed details on the Cookie's stats are currently not available, but his short in-game description has been released.

"An Elder of the Republic and the Captain of the Salty Shark. - Ferocious like a pirate he may be, but this Captain will always have your back!"

Another factor behind the massive buzz caused by this announcement is that, in the release poster accompanying Captain Caviar's announcement, he is listed as a Charge Cookie whose preferred position is Middle. This makes him the first Charge class character to have this configuration in Cookie Run: Kingdom and the lack of details around his skill further fuels all the speculation.

Ever since her release in February, Caramel Arrow, a Ranged Cookie whose preferred position is Front (as opposed to the conventional Rear or Middle for Ranged), has become a favorite of Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

The unconventional setup allowed the Cookie to make a significant impact in the game's meta, and Cookie Run: Kingdom developers are likely trying to create a similar effect with Captain Caviar and the Middle position.

As mentioned earlier, no confirmed numbers are available for Caviar's "Black Shark Torpedo" attack, but players are speculating that it might be a head-on version of Sorbet Shark's "Shark Splash" attack. An unconfirmed leaked skill description suggests the attack to be more of a Summoner type. An excerpt is attached below:

"The Black Shark submarine will appear at Captain Caviar Cookie's call, shoot 3 Black Shark Torpedoes at the enemies, and grant all allies with Debuff Resist"

Nevertheless, interested readers will have to wait another week to find out exactly what Captain Caviar brings to the table and how it matches up against heavyweights like Crunchy Chip and Dark Choco.

Fans can track this space to keep an eye on all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom news as it is released.

