Does Caramel Arrow Cookie live up to its hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Ranged Cookies have largely been left out of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta even after almost a year since the game's initial release. The new Caramel Arrow Cookie is an exception to this as she is one of the most hyped additions to the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe, despite being a Ranged Cookie.

She is the first Ranged Cookie to play the Front position and continues the Dark Cacao storyline, making her a highly anticipated character. Now that the dust has settled and over a fortnight has passed since the Cookie's arrival, here's an analysis to see how well Caramel Arrow delivers on all the hype.

Is Caramel Arrow the new best Ranged Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Some say the kingdom is but a shadow of its former glory, with values like trust becoming a commodity. But a vow is a vow. Standing there atop the tall wall, Caramel Arrow Cookie is staring sharply at the churning dark waters below. The First Watcher will protect the Dark Cacao Kingdom until the very last crumb.."

On the storyline front, Caramel Arrow's addition seems to be delivering in droves. The last Cookie Run: Kingdom update left a question mark on whether Affogato will act on his ambition for the Dark Cacao throne or respect the dignity of the king in his absence. Caramel Arrow's update adds an additional element to the situation.

Players got a glimpse into the past of the Dark Cacao Kingdom in its full glory, with Caramel Arrow as the First Watcher. It shows that the Cookie sometimes leaves the guard tower and shares her rations with the less fortunate members of the Kingdom.

Affogato found out about this and twisted the facts when presenting them to the court. He said that Caramel Arrow is spreading the word that the king and royalty can't take care of their population's needs by distributing her rations.

This led to Caramel Arrow's banishment, and now that the kingdom has fallen with Affogato eyeing the throne, her return is imminent.

Will the two battle it out for the top spot or will Caramel Arrow serve the new king as part of her pledge to protect the Kingdom? This is the question lingering in every Cookie Run: Kingdom fan's mind since the last update.

Statistics of Caramel Arrow Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Her "Arrow of Resolution" ability has her throwing a pair of twin blades at the enemy, leaving an Arrow Mark on all the enemies. The Arrow Mark explodes shortly after, dealing DMG proportional to enemies max HP. Caramel Arrow also has immunity against all interrupting effects and debuffs while she is casting her skill.

10-second base Cooldown

Ranged attack: 8.0 sec

Single hit DMG: 88.3%

Arrow Mark: 12-second duration, stacks up to max 12 times

DMG relative to Max HP (Cookies): 22.1%

DMG relative to Max HP (Others): 2.2%

Immunity for 8.0 sec

While her Attack definitely has potential, especially when paired with Cookies like Frost Queen or fellow Ranged Cookie Tiger Lily, the other numbers put Caramel Arrow in the lower tiers of Cookie Run: Kingdom characters.

Does she meet expectations?

While the storyline has been receiving love from all corners of the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, the statistics on the character mean that Caramel Arrow will also be largely left out of the meta.

New players who are able to get their hands on the Cookie should surely make as much use of her as possible, but Tiger Lily and Twizzly Gummy are still better alternatives for advanced users who want a Ranged Cookie.

Fans can track this space to learn about all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go live.

