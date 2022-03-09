Does Affogato Cookie live up to its hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Affogato Cookie is one of the most hyped cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. It is a considerable achievement given he was revealed and released along with Dark Cacao, a character fans have been requesting for over a year.

The debate around the nature of his skill, rarity, and tier were some factors that contributed to the hype surrounding the Affogato.

The hype around Affogato Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom and his details

The cookie's in-game description reads:

"He appeared out of nowhere on a frigid night in the Dark Cacao Kingdom and has been busy earning the trust and favor of the locals with the help of his strange concoctions and mysterious chants. These are troubling times for the Dark Cacao Kingdom, and the throne is empty... What sinister intention is Affogato Cookie hiding behind his snide smile?"

The description insinuates that Affogato Cookie might stake a claim for the throne to the Dark Cacao Kingdom in the absence of Dark Cacao's heir apparent, Dark Choco.

This is in line with his characterization in Cookie Run: Kingdom's parent game, OvenBreak, where he is described as a "ganshin" (a member of authority who is after the throne).

At the end of the Dark Mode storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the old Dark Cacao addresses a silhouette heavily resembling Affogato as a "traitorous worm," further proving these assertions.

Statistics of Affogato Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Affogato Cookie's "Sweet Scheme" ability helps poison the nearest enemy by cursing him. This poison restricts the inflicted enemy from receiving any buff effects for a set time while also dealing the affected enemy and his nearby allies with periodic damage.

This poison is dispelled from the inflicted enemy and deals AoE damage to all the enemies caught in its range of dispersion.

Curse: Target can't receive buffs for 10.0 sec

Amplified Debuffs: 30.0% for 10.0 sec

Poison: DMG every 0.6 sec for 10.0 sec, a total of 500.4% DMG (+6.81% per level)

Area Poison: DMG every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec, a total of 150.1% DMG (+2.04% per level)

Poison dispelled: 300.2% DMG (+4.09% per level) to nearby enemies

So, does he meet expectations?

All things considered, Affogato does seem to live up to the hype around it. He comes out ahead in head-to-head comparisons with the best bomber in the game before his release, Sea Fairy. His positioning as a debuff character is a first for the Bomber class, and the numbers he is putting up are far ahead of almost every DPS Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

It remains to be seen whether this cookie will find his place in the meta, as the ability of a cookie to work well within a team is central to its popularity in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

