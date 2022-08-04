BTS: 7 best activities Bangtan members are occupied with since they announced a temporary break from group activities

On June 14, a day after they celebrated their 9th debut anniversary, BTS uploaded the official video of their 2022 Festa dinner. In this video, the group talked about spending a decade in the K-pop industry, their music, artistry, and fans.

During this event, they also made the shocking revelation that they will be taking a temporary break from group activities for some time. The group even added that this time will be utilized to pursue their solo projects and interests.

Naturally, the news sent shockwaves in the music industry, among fans and global media. Many news reports started naming the break as a hiatus and disbandment, with BTS members promptly clarifying that it is just a break!

BTS shared that they are ready to embark upon the second chapter of their lives and musical careers. They further remarked that when they return to the stage as a full group, fans should prepare themselves to see BTS 2.0, more like old wine in a new bottle.

It has been a little over a month since Bangtan members announced their temporary break plans. Since then, it can be safely assumed that they are living their best lives. From going on healing vacations to setting the stage on fire with passionate solo performances and partying with the best talents in the industry, nobody is doing it like BTS!

From “Hobipalooza” to shirtless photos: 7 activities that are keeping BTS members occupied these days

To be precise, it has been 50 days since BTS announced that they will be taking a break from group activities, and of course, ARMYs are 100 percent by their side. It can be agreed upon that ever since Bangtan members announced their break, they are looking a lot happier and healthier than they did a couple of months back.

While members do meet up sometimes for work-related things, they are pursuing their solo endeavors to make up for the lost time. Moreover, we are loving BTS 2.0 and cannot wait to see what the septet has to offer us in the second innings of their musical career.

In this regard, we have listed seven activities that have kept Bangtan members occupied ever since they announced their break.

1) Left and Right: Solo Projects and collaborations

The topic which was most emphasized during the BTS’ Festa dinner was - solo projects and debuts. All the members confessed that they are actively working on releasing their solo projects now that they have got some breather from group activities.

Sometime after that, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that j-hope will be releasing his second solo album, Jack in the Box, in July with the release of the track "MORE," two weeks before the album’s release.

Bangtan’s youngest member, Jung Kook, also participated in Charlie Puth’s track, "Left and Right," which has been soaring high on the global music charts ever since its release.

Not only that, BTS members will be featured in Benny Blanco’s upcoming track Bad Decisions feat. Snoop Dogg, which is slated to release on August 5.

2) From Switzerland to Paris: Bangtan travel diaries

While some Bangtan members are neck-deep in work, the others are gifting themselves a much-needed break from their daily routine. And this is a lucky time for the fans as they are witnessing BTS members' enjoying their downtime.

So far, members RM, j-hope, Jimin, and V have released their individual vlogs. While V was seen enjoying his time with Wooga Squad bestie, Choi Woo-sik, Jimin was seen showing off his bracelet-making talent.

j-hope spoke about his solo album Jack in the Box while RM was seen enjoying a healing vacation in Switzerland and Paris. We are rest assured about their well-being, but also cannot wait to see more vlogs from Bangtan members.

3) In The SOOP: Friendcation

Bangtan’s resident social butterfly, V, took off on a trip with his Wooga Squad besties - Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy to a tranquil forest trip.

The three-night and four-days trip is filled with candid details about their everyday life and friendship. Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, BTS’ V is really having the time of his life cooking, playing games, and indulging in fun activities with his friends.

4) “Hobipalooza”

July was certainly j-hope’s month! The talented BTS member successfully debuted his second solo album, Jack in the Box, garnering rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

He also became the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival, Chicago-based Lollapalooza, reportedly becoming the highest ticket-selling artist in Lollapalooza history.

His magnetic performance, commanding stage presence, and versatile musical talent made his Lollapalooza debut a major blockbuster among ARMYs who attended the show, live and virtually.

Jimin even traveled all the way to the U.S. to show support for his "Hobi hyung." Fans loved his Lollapalooza performance so much that they have now fondly monikered it as "Hobipalooza."

5) Social butterflies Bangtan members

BTS members are as loved by industry folks as much as the fans adore them. Bangtan members also took time off to socialize with their friends and colleagues in their ventures.

BTS’ V was invited to attend CELINE’s Paris fashion show alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. He looked incredibly gorgeous in an all-black outfit paired with a stylish red jacket.

SUGA also joined PSY to perform their hit track That That at the latter’s Seoul concert, giving fans a glimpse of him since the septet’s break. In addition to that, Bangtan’s oldest member Jin recently attended the VIP premiere of Lee Jung-jae’s film Hunt, winning words of praise among the fans.

6) “Bangtan-gram”

Ever since Bangtan members debuted on Instagram last December, the photo-sharing app has become a hub for sharing some juicy Bangtan content.

All the seven members got matching friendship tattoos, the number “7” embossed on their bodies. Funnily enough, Jin even sent Stan Twitter into a frenzy after he posted shirtless pictures of himself, flaunting the “7” tattoo on his back.

Bangtan’s instagram posts are fun, organic, and wholesome, and we are here for it.

7) We are Seven with You

Bangtan members have beautifully adapted to the lyrics of their soulful track, "We are Bulletproof: Eternal." Despite being on a break from group activities, the members are truly supportive and encouraging of each other’s solo endevaours.

Recently, Bangtan members gathered under one roof to celebrate the release of j-hope’s second album, Jack in the Box, alongside industry talents - Tiger JK, Cha Eun-woo, BIBI, Jessi, and Uhm Jung-hwa, among others.

While SUGA was absent due to health reasons, he sent his love and best wishes to the other half of “SOPE” (a combination of j-hope and SUGA). This gesture further proved that Bangtan members are truly one in heart and spirit.

In other news, Bangtan members have announced that they will be releasing a special RUN BTS episode on August 16 after a 10-month break. Though we aren’t sure if the variety show is making a full-fledged return as of now, but thank God for the small mercies.

