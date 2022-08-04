Lollapalooza 2022 : j-hope finally meets his idol J. Cole at the music fest.

BTS' j-hope set the internet ablaze when he posted a picture with his idol J. Cole at the Lollapalooza music festival. J. Cole has been j-hope's musical inspiration for a long time, and the South Korean idol has also paid several tributes to the artist through his songs and albums.

The BTS rapper was in Chicago on Sunday, July 31, as South Korea's first ever artist to headline a show at the music festival. BTS ARMY was ecstatic to see him finally meet J. Cole. The overjoyed fans could not stop sharing the beautiful moment on Twitter.

BTS' j-hope shares post with J. Cole: "hope world meets cole world"

BTS and especially j-hope, have had a special place in their hearts for the German-American rapper J. Cole, who is also a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer as well as professional basketball player. Cole is regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation.

The Bangtan boys used to listen to the rapper during their early days in the industry and were hugely impacted by Cole's style and work. In fact, the popular track Born Singer by BTS was an adaptation of the song Born Sinner by J. Cole from the album Born Sinner released in 2013.

ARMYs were, therefore, elated to see j-hope finally meet and interact with the artist who had been his muse for so long.

The BTS rapper posted three pictures with J. Cole, taken at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago that ran from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Fans were quick to note the sheer happiness on their idol's face. The third picture also has Jimin in the frame along with the two artists.

The posts have over seven million likes on Instagram and has comments by the BTS leader RM as well.

The Blue Side singer is known for his eccentricity and experimentation in terms of his work, and his debut solo album was no different. His first performance at Lollapalooza was historic, to say the least, since it ended up being the highest ticket seller in the history of the music festival.

It was a surreal moment for fans to see him perform on the same day and on the same stage as J. Cole, reminding them of how far the idol had come.

The BTS rapper in his mixtape Hope World, had given a tribute to the legend by naming it similar to J. Cole's first album Cole World: The Sideline Story.

One of j-hope's songs Hip Hop Phile in the album Dark and Wild references the singer,

"Hope hope world, before I built my own world there was Cole World."

A piece explaining J. Cole's influence on BTS as young artists. (Image via Weverse Magazine)

ARMYs have stormed Twitter to share their views on this iconic union

J-Hope // Hip Hop Phile



'Hope, Hope world, before I built my own world there was Cole world.'

Also, Born Singer was inspired by J. Cole's song.

#방탄소년단 #HobiPaloozalsComing

J. Cole, he's one of J-Hope's inspirations when it comes to rapping. On the song Hip-Hop Phile, he mentions J. Cole. Also, Born Singer was inspired by J. Cole's song.

This picture, his smile, this moment, makes me so happy! Literally the minute I saw that Jhope was performing at Lollapalooza I looked to see if JCole was also performing as well. I so wanted Hope World to meet his inspiration Cole World.

Do I care? No...



I'm just so proud. My heart is so full when I see them meet the artists that have inspired them. Thinking of how long the road has been to lead them to stand in that spot now.



If this doesn't remind you of baby JK crying & saying that he wants to be your singer forever, then I don't know what will.

If this doesn't remind you of baby JK crying & saying that he wants to be your singer forever, then I don't know what will. 🥺 🥺



I'm feeling sentimental tonight, so Imma share BORN SINGER from 2015 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EP1 - BTS BEGINS. Is this my 4th or 5th post about this? Yes.. Do I care? No... I'm just so proud. My heart is so full when I see them meet the artists that have inspired them. Thinking of how long the road has been to lead them to stand in that spot now.

BTS' j-hope recently released his solo album Jack in the Box. The rapper chose a dark and grunge theme for this project which is quite the opposite of his usually cheerful and optimistic personality. The member wanted his fans to get a glimpse of the other side of his persona, which generally remains hidden from the world.

The album has been received with considerable love and enthusiasm from fans and critics alike. The title song from his album, MORE, debuted at number 82 on the Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart. The song also charted at number nine on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart, which is the highest charting debut by any Korean artist in history.

