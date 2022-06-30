5 airport outfits of BTS' J-hope that cemented his status as one of K-pop's biggest fashionistas

BTS' J-hope is known as one of the fashionistas of the group. His personality and rapping skills are unique, but so is his way of expressing himself through his wardrobe.

His impeccable taste and style have established its own cult aesthetic, known as Hobicore. It combines streetwear and kidcore, including pop art, retro vibes, smiley faces, flowers, nail paint, beaded accessories, etc.

BTS' J-hope's style always ends up being no less than iconic. It is, therefore, no surprise that he has had his share of airport looks that became the talk of the town.

5 times BTS' J-hope sent fans into a frenzy with his airport appearances

1. The God of Destruction

The God of Destruction moniker is usually used for the group's adorably clumsy leader RM, but BTS' J-hope chose destruction while coming back from LA in 2019, when he arrived in a starry denim jacket, sans the under-shirt, giving fans a clear glimpse at his toned abs.

The member chose to pair the same with his white Balenciaga boxers, which were underneath a pair of grey shorts. For footwear, he chose some comfortable Nepenthes slip-ons and accessorized them with a bucket hat and a simple beige crossbody bag. A vibrant sticker bomb phone case added his signature Hobicore element to the iconic outfit.

2. Rocking the neon look

Vibrant and baggy clothing pieces are essentials in streetwear, and J-hope, a master at it, chose neon to add some funk while on his way to the US to attend the Grammys in April 2022.

The Chicken Noodle Soup singer showcased his LV endorsement by proudly wearing a monogrammed Mohair cardigan over his Burberry black leather overalls. He added a pair of chunky sneakers, a bucket hat, and some simple silver lockets. A Randonée messenger bag and a pair of chic black sunglasses gave the finishing touches.

3. Comfort comes first

BTS' J-hope is unapologetic when it comes to his personal style. It shows his confidence to pull off the quirkiest looks at unimaginable places.

BTS' J-hope set social media on fire in 2021 when he arrived from LA wearing a fluffy brown Sherpa bathrobe. He paired the iconic look with a yellow crew neck sweatshirt underneath and a pair of white sweatpants. Accessorizing it with his black sunglasses, he provided the perfect contrast to his outfit with a red paper bag.

4. Layer it like J-hope

BTS' J-hope has proven that along with a shirtless jacket and shorts look, he can also shine in the most heavily layered ensemble. The BTS rapper was seen in this brown, heavily packed get-up at the JFK International airport in the United States, looking chic.

The singer paired a plaid patterned fleece coat over a grey sweatshirt, khaki chinos, and brown combat boots. The get-up looked slightly monochromatic, but the pattern and color differences did stand out. His honey-colored hair also complimented his outfit while making it look professionally styled. He added a brown cap and a camouflaged fleece bag that made it look as if it was custom-made to suit the winter outfit.

5. Colour me Blue

BTS member J-hope created another iconic look in 2018 when he arrived at the airport looking his best.

The fans loved the holiday-mood look, as the singer showed up clad in a blue striped patched shirt from Balenciaga. He paired them up with A Cold Wall tie-dyed terry pants with blue paint splotches that seemed to match his playful persona.

He accentuated the ensemble with a pair of blue Fenty shoes, a black headband, his white LV shades, and a statement transparent tote, along with cool and colorful accessories that added definition to the look. The most iconic one was the Murakami flower pin, stuck against the bag's handle that attracted a fan following of its own.

No matter what he does, BTS' J-hope always understands the assignment, and fans expect no less from the Airplane singer. He is about to make a comeback with his album Jack in the Box, which will drop on streaming platforms on July 15th, 2022.

