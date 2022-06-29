"J-hope was my bias for a reason": Fast food brand Jack in the Box's tweet about BTS member's upcoming mini-album goes viral

On June 28, 2022, fast food brand Jack in the Box tweeted about BTS' J-hope's upcoming mini-album with the same name Jack In The Box.

When ARMYs saw the tweet, it went viral to the extent that fans even mentioned that they thought J-hope had a deal with the food brand Jack In The Box, referring to the singer's next album. The brand Tweeted multiple times related to J-hope and his album Jack In The Box. The brand mentioned,

“I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason...can't believe he wrote an album in my honor”

The hilarious tweet had ARMYs going all over Twitter. The brand tweeted a meme showing a scene where Spider-Man sees Spider-Man - here, the Spider-Mans signified the album and brand as both have the same name, Jack In The Box. BTS' official Twitter account even liked the brand's tweets.

Jack in the Box @JackBox Hobi liked my tweets I have peaked Hobi liked my tweets I have peaked

Jack in the Box @JackBox @one4luv1 the way I’ve been eating curly fries to suppress the anticipation of the album since he announced it @one4luv1 the way I’ve been eating curly fries to suppress the anticipation of the album since he announced it

The brand's humorous meme and tweets were enough for ARMYs to love the concept of Jack In the Box X J-hope's Jack In The Box.

Jack In the Box's humorous tweets about BTS J-hope's new album went viral as ARMYs reacted

Few fans mentioned that they thought J-hope would collaborate with the brand Jack In the Box and that there could be a meal called "The Hobi Meal," similar to The BTS Meal at McDonald's. The brand Jack in the Box even replied to fans over the tweets.

Some even mentioned that this was a brilliant move from the brand as the power of BTS and its member J-hope is incredible as the tweet already has 204.7K likes with tons of comments and retweets. Here are some of the fans' reactions to Jack In The Box.

˙ᵕ˙ @lnterludeShadow IM GOING TO BE HONEST WHEN I SAW JACK IN THE BOX I THOUGHT IT WAS ANOTHER FAST FOOD COLLABORATION IM GOING TO BE HONEST WHEN I SAW JACK IN THE BOX I THOUGHT IT WAS ANOTHER FAST FOOD COLLABORATION

KWEE @OFFKWEE buy a jack in the box to take to jack in the box on the day jack in the box is released so you can eat jack in the box food next to jack in the box while listening to jack in the box buy a jack in the box to take to jack in the box on the day jack in the box is released so you can eat jack in the box food next to jack in the box while listening to jack in the box

don't kids, drugs do @usermsrightiee @JackBox Free food for the kids at orphanage by Jack in the box as a celebration RIGHT NOW @JackBox Free food for the kids at orphanage by Jack in the box as a celebration RIGHT NOW

JK⁷ ♡ ☁ | 아포방포 @isseoyo_twt



The fast food restaurant Jack in the box: 🤯 Hobi: get readyThe fast food restaurant Jack in the box: 🤯 Hobi: get ready 🎁The fast food restaurant Jack in the box: 🤯 https://t.co/xsBjbXbxoV

Brooke⁷ in the box🐱🍊 @buwygfjjk Imagine if Hoseok did a collab with Jack in the Box, the fast food chain, for his album. ID CRY Imagine if Hoseok did a collab with Jack in the Box, the fast food chain, for his album. ID CRY

m⁷ in the box @seokpphic armys coming up with cool theories for jack in the box but what if hobi just really likes their food armys coming up with cool theories for jack in the box but what if hobi just really likes their food

adelle @heydelle Jack in the Box @JackBox I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason...can't believe he wrote an album in my honor I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason...can't believe he wrote an album in my honor imagine a jack in the box j-hope meal with photocards lol marketing team get on it twitter.com/JackBox/status… imagine a jack in the box j-hope meal with photocards lol marketing team get on it twitter.com/JackBox/status…

The brand has gained a lot of attention from ARMYs all over the world. Fans even praised the marketing strategy of the brand for the tweets.

ARMYs love interactions between brands and BTS as this is not the first time a brand has shown interest in the group. Multiple brands referred to BTS in the post before without even a collab and did not hesitate to change their brand name.

🍯🃏 ⁷ ᴰ² @kosmicyoon yall remember when chipotle gave army’s a discount simply because bts ate it during a bangtanbomb lmao yall remember when chipotle gave army’s a discount simply because bts ate it during a bangtanbomb lmao

Previously, group member Jungkook had encouraged American restaurant chain Chipotle to change its brand name on social media following a slip of the tongue in one of the group's videos. Following that, Chipotle even tweeted,

The hilarious interaction garnered a lot of interest among ARMYs. Chipotle even gave free food and discounts to ARMYs after the incident.

Moreover, Trader Joe's, an American brand of grocery stores, had turned one of its stores purple with product designs referencing the group's albums. This was done to celebrate the group's debut anniversary and the latest comeback in 2022.

Meanwhile, K-pop idol J-hope's second concept photo of his first single MORE from the album Jack In The Box was released on June 29. The pre-released song from J-hope's next album will be released on July 1, 2022, and the whole song will be available on July 15, 2022. ARMYs are excited to see J-hope as a soloist again and are already gasping over the spooky theme of the album.

