Indian BTS ARMY celebrate group's 9th Anniversary event: Share experiences, views on hiatus, and more

BTS, the world's most popular boy group, celebrated its 9th Anniversary on June 13, 2022, with BTS FESTA. Indian ARMY also celebrated the event to mark the group's journey.

The Hallyuism and Korean Culture India Fan Club hosted the group's 9th Anniversary Event in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata on June 12, 2022. The group's event in Delhi occurred at the Cultured Cafe, while the group's event in Kolkata occurred at the Bite The Spoon Korean Cafe. The Mumbai event was held at Emerald's in Juhu, organized by the Hallyustore.

The group's Anniversary event 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

While witnessing a tremendous response from Indian fans, SK Pop reached out to ARMY and organizers to learn more about their experiences at the event. Significant highlights of the event included ARMY grooving to the group's hits, cake cutting, freebies, and more.

Fans expressed heartfelt moments and are proud of the seven South Korean boys who have made their world a beautiful place.

K-pop artists BTS for Proof Live Photo Sketch (Image via @bts_bighit /Twitter)

BTS, a K-pop group renowned for creating soulful music, and breaking multiple records and stereotypes, was founded in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

Indian BTS ARMY celebrated the group's journey with a bang. Fans witnessed purple-colored decorations and the group's merchandise at the event, among other exciting things.

The group's Anniversary event 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

SK Pop’s Kumari Khushboo spoke with fans and organizers of The group's 9th Anniversary event in Delhi to learn about their experience. Given that the boyband recently announced their hiatus, a fan opined on the moment, saying:

“We are bulletproof.”

A glimpse into a gala at BTS' 9th Anniversary events in India

Indian ARMY at the group's Anniversary event 2022 (Image via Hallyuism)

The seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have inspired people worldwide. Admirers formed a solid fandom, calling themselves ARMY. The fans have backed the group through the toughest times and are always rooting for them.

Fans at the Delhi event traveled from nearby states specifically for the event. The event included a fan meetup and ARMY sharing stories about the group. A BTS-related quiz game was organized by Prerna Tiwari, the event's host and official promoter of Korean Culture in India.

Prerna Tiwari asking questions to the ARMYs in a group themed Quiz game (Image via Sportskeeda)

She pitched several exciting questions about BTS ranging from easy to complex. However, ARMY came prepared. They had the answers to every question. This showed the unparalleled connection ARMY has with its idols.

The group's Anniversary cake and photocards (Image via Sportskeeda)

After that, ARMY enjoyed delectable Korean food and drinks. A cake-cutting ceremony was then held to commemorate the group's years of hard work and to treasure memorable moments delivered by the K-pop sensation.

ARMY felt emotional with the cake, which displayed the formidable bond between the group and the fandom. As ARMY sang Happy Birthday in Korean, the crowd erupted in applause.

“생일 축하합니다 BTS!”

Fans then hopped onto the dance floor, grooving to hits like Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Yet To Come, MIC Drop, and more.

ARMY grooving to That That (prod. & feat. SUGA) (Image via Sportskeeda)

There was a particular moment during That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) where fans coordinated the signature step of the track. This was an iconic moment of the event. Fans were delighted to be part of this collective joy.

The group's 9th Anniversary event in Kolkata, West Bengal (Image via Hallyuism)

The group's Anniversary event 2022 in Kolkata (Image via Hallyuism)

Meanwhile, a BTS event was also hosted by Hallyuism and the Korean Culture India Fan Club in Kolkata, West Bengal, packed with fans who gathered to mark the occasion. Both events were similar in structure. What differentiated them was the diversity of fans. It only shows that the K-pop group has a burgeoning presence in India.

The group's Album cover frames at Bite The Spoon Korean Cafe, Kolkata (Image via Hallyuism)

Kolkata ARMY posing at the group's 9th Anniversary event (Image via Hallyuism)

The group's anniversary was also celebrated in Mumbai. Hallyustore planned and sponsored the Mumbai BTS event. It was hosted at Emerald's in Juhu and garnered tremendous support.

The group's enormous fanbase in India and their recent statement about wanting to perform in Mumbai during pre-pandemic times piqued curiosity for a concert in the region soon.

Fans want to see BTS in India

The event's host, Prerna Tiwari, also the founder of Hallyuism and the Korean Culture India Fan Club, said,

“I would like to thank each and every fan who attended the event in Delhi and Kolkata. ARMYs’ never-ending support and love towards BTS and Korean Culture make our team work even harder for the upcoming events.”

She continued,

“We were in a situation where we thought because of exams, we would see a low number but around 50-60 fans were there at both the events collectively and the response from fans was really positive and loving. We hope to hold more events for fans in the future. Fans also wished to see BTS in India! We are thankful to each and everyone who came and graced the occasion with their presence.”

Smiti, a member of the organizing team and a contributor to Hallyuism, spoke about her experience.

“It was my first time organizing an event with KCIFC on behalf of Hallyuism India. Before that, I had only been going to events organized by many ARMYS. Being an introvert, I did not realize that I'll have the courage to coordinate things and ensure that everyone must get what we have prepared for them and enjoy all the activities and food provided to them.”

She added,

“We had a lot of fun coordinating the event and conducting the quiz, singing and dancing to the songs along with ARMYS who have attended the event. This experience was overall amazing and enjoyable for me.”

She continued stating,

“I definitely don't regret being a contributor to Hallyuism India at all. Apart from having pleasure at content writing and making reels of different occasions on behalf of Hallyuism, I am also able to experience a lot more things such as going to a Korean Restaurant to have K Food, and shopping to buy K Beauty Products, attending events, etc. In short, I am gaining a lot of exposure in knowing about K Culture, whether it is about going out or reading or writing an article.”

ARMY member Samiya shared her thoughts on the event and the group's upcoming era.

“My First ever BTS event was really amazing! Met a few really good people with different biases and OT7 as well. None of us knew what BTS was planning for the future, but we respect their decision and will always support them. Coming back to the event, the food, music, and games were great. Hope to meet more Army soon. Borahae~~”

Another ARMY Manjri shared,

“It was a very good experience and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Hallyuism and the Korean Culture India Fan Club were supported by the highly efficient team at the aesthetically pleasing Cultured Cafe in Delhi. The event's success was evident through the cheerful smiles.

Cultured Cafe in Delhi (Image via Hallyuism)

Indian BTS ARMY happily posing at the group's Anniversary event 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

ARMY took pictures and delivered a powerful group fanchant as the event ended.

BTS has delivered breathtaking music that is fun and exciting and delivers positive messages to the fanbase with tracks such as Love Yourself. The group has also donated millions to social welfare. They inspire ARMY to do good in their own lives. For this reason and others, the K-pop group was recently hosted by Joe Biden at the White House.

The band has been on a perpetual hot-streak, from grabbing awards at the AMAs to charting high on Billboard, delivering a riveting speech at the UN, and grabbing attention at the Grammys. As Suga mentioned in the MIC Drop,

“My bad, "Billboard." My bad, "worldwide." Sorry, mom your son is so killing it.”

ARMY could not be happier with the achievements of the group. They came from a small agency and worked hard to push themselves to the top despite the racism and discrimination they have faced globally. Behind them is a loyal fanbase that adores the group.

BTS recently announced a hiatus to focus on individual projects, which was a bittersweet message for the fanbase. Nonetheless, ARMY applauds and stands by this brave decision.

However, fans are understandably emotional, given that there will be fewer group activities. But the new chapter of the group has also fostered excitement for what is yet to come. The group embraces ARMY's strong faith in them, as stated on their most recent album,

“We are Bulletproof.”

ARMY stands firm and appreciates the group's decision while looking forward to the different members' careers.

In India, K-pop fans have been hit by the Korean wave and are eager for more K-pop and Korean cultural events. They joined ARMY all over the world, who held different events to commemorate the group's nine-year-long journey.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you attended any BTS event? Yes No 0 votes so far