"India loves Korea": The Korea Fair in India 2022 concludes as a hit among K-culture enthusiasts

The Korea Fair in India 2022 has been a massive hit among Desi fans. The Korea Fair was hosted by KOTRA, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea's commercial section. It was held from June 1 to June 5, 2022, at Select CITYWALK, Saket, New Delhi, in association with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), and Korea Tourism Organization.

In the latest exclusive coverage, Sportskeeda SK Pop had the opportunity to speak with event coordinators and fans and learn about their experiences at the Korea Fair.

Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

There were also exciting games, a food tasting event, enthralling performances by K-pop crews, BTS merch, Korean products, freebies, and more at the event. Cosmetics, electronics, utilities, confectionery, pet products, and jewelry were some of the products on display. Around 40 new products were launched to the market for the first time.

The 4th edition of the five-day Korea Fair in India, which began on June 1 in the country's capital, featured nearly 60 exhibitors displaying products from cosmetics, electronics, and jewelry.

Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ambassador Chang Jae-bok originally inaugurated the five-day Korea Fair in India (KFI) 2022. Joonhwa Bin, KOTRA's Managing Director for South Asia, and Mayank Aggarwal, Senior Director of Flipkart Marketplace, were also present at the opening. A fan also mentioned in the event that it appears:

“India loves Korea!”

A Look at the Korea Fair in India 2022

Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year's Korea Fair in India has wowed Desi fans with a range of Korean products, including K-beauty, K-food, BTS merchandise, and more. Influencers also gathered at the Korea Fair. Performances by Indian K-pop crews were also featured.

The Fair is a true representation of Korea, with people being able to play various games and win Korean products and merch. Fans can participate enthusiastically in make-up events and experience Korean culture through multiple events.

Fans watching Korea's virtual view through VR by Korea Tourism Organization (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enjoying a virtual view of Korea in VR with Spin and Win Korean products by the Korea Tourism Organization, winning the official BTS coffee merch through guessing BTS bias, getting K-beauty products with lucky draws of chits, and more, were some of the most exciting gaming events.

BTS merch at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

BTS coffee at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

There was also a food tasting event with a variety of flavors and drinks, including banana milk and BTS coffee. Fans were also seen thrilled after getting complimentary BTS photocards. ARMY were seen buying BTS stationery, BTS coffee, BTS phone cases, and more. While BLINKs were also thrilled to buy BLACKPINK merch.

BTS merch at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sportskeeda SK Pop also spoke to the coordinator who was in charge of BTS merch. She mentioned:

“The BTS products are garnering a huge interest among the attendees. All the products are imported by Korea and they are all the official merch which is the major reason for getting such outcome.”

When asked how the response was compared to last year. She stated:

“We ran out of stock last year, but this year was even better, so we made sure to cater to the needs of the fans.”

Evidently, ARMYs were seen buying many of the official merch with smiles on their faces.

Korean food Tteok-bokki at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Korean food Ramyun noodles at Korea Fair (Image via Sportskeeda)

A huge crowd had gathered in the K-food section as well. Ramyun noodles, Tteok-bokki, Pepero, Kimchi, and other foods have been some of the highlights for the fans.

Korea Fair (Image via Sportskeeda)

Korean beauty products at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Then came the K-beauty section, which included major brands like Sulwhasoo, Innisfree, and Amorepacific. Face masks, face creams, Moisturizing Eye Bombs, Cleansing Balm, and Glass Skin Refining Serum were among the beauty products featured. Fans were seen going crazy over the Korean beauty products that they have mostly known from K-drama actors and K-pop idol's endorsements.

“I never thought that I would be able to experience a glimpse of Korea in India”: A thrilling experience of event coordinators and fans present at the Korea Fair in India

Fans participating in an art event by writing their bias name at Korea Fair in India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were ecstatic to be a part of the event and shared countless memorable moments with their fellow K-culture fanatics.

As one fan put it:

“It was a great experience. I never thought that I would be able to experience a glimpse of Korea in India. Everything was a real treat, and I enjoyed all of the games. I also bought some of my favorite Korean products. I'm hoping to attend the fair next year as well.”

One native Korean coordinator mentioned:

“The experience is really good so far and it was unexpected to receive such a huge response in India.”

Another fan who was also an ARMY told us:

“It was really amazing to find BTS products in this event. When ordering these things online from Korea, it takes a long time and costs a lot of money, but it was quite convenient here. As an ARMY, I am really proud to be able to see BTS' official merch in major Korean events in India.”

Fans were elated to attend the Korea Fair in India and have made beautiful memories.

Korean snacks at Korea Fair (Image via Sportskeeda)

As per the information retrieved from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, bilateral trade between the two countries generated $23.7 billion in 2021, the maximum volume of trade between both the countries, indicating a 40% rise over the past year's total of $16.9 billion (in 2020).

According to the Korean ambassador, the volume of trade fell during the pandemic following a pre-pandemic period. However, the two countries are cooperating to improve the volume of trade interchange.

The envoy previously mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's huge support for South Korea is critical to the nation's trade and economic ties.

The Korea Fair in India 2022 edition concluded with an unbelievable response among Indian fans, with ARMYs doing BTS Fanchant. On June 5, 2022, the event came to an end with a bang, as Desi fans made lasting memories with their K-pop partners. However, many fans hoped that such an event would happen in other Indian cities, which would also help the Korean culture spread more.

Fans hope that more such events will take place in the future so that India can also become a major destination for Korean events and concerts. Despite K-culture fans from India having a great presence on the online platforms, local events like Korea Fair also work as a parameter if India can be the next destination for rookie and established K-pop group's concerts.

The revenue generated from these events and the strength of fans would be an important factor if groups such as BTS, EXO, SHINee, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, TWICE, and GOT7 would have a concert in India in the coming years.

A BTS cut out at Korea Fair in India 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

BTS recently mentioned Mumbai, India, as a location on their tour prior to the pandemic, as the country has a significant K-pop and K-drama fan base. Enthusiastic K-pop fans are speculating about BTS and more K-pop groups making India part of their world tour.

Ultimately, with such enthusiasm, the Korea Fair in India 2022 was a big hit with Korean culture aficionados, and fans are excited for more collaborative events between India and Korea, which will also improve the two nations' friendship.

