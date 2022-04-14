Most viewed fancam of each BLACKPINK member

BLACKPINK, a four-piece K-pop girl group, has smashed numerous records worldwide. The group is well-known for its perseverance and high-quality music. Their music has an upbeat, cheerful, and powerful vibe to it. Apart from that, their complex dance moves have caught the attention of millions because of how effortlessly they perform them.

The group's fancams, which showcase their performing abilities as musicians, have also set a global benchmark, and we've compiled a list of each BLACKPINK member's most popular fancam.

Most Popular fancam of each BLACKPINK member

4) Jisoo - Forever Young

With over 11 million views, Jisoo's top-viewed fancam depicts her charming personality. On November 6, 2021, BLACKPINK's Jisoo Forever Young fancam surpassed 10 million views on YouTube after 5 years. On July 18, 2018, Jisoo was filmed during BLACKPINK's performance of the B-side track Forever Young on SBS's Inkigayo.

Several fans on social media believe this is one of Jisoo's iconic fancams. Many were drawn to and became fans of BLACKPINK's oldest member as a result of this Forever Young fancam.

date: 201010

song: lovesick girls

member: jisoo

group: blackpink



fancam fc

date: 201010
song: lovesick girls
member: jisoo
group: blackpink

Jisoo, a versatile K-pop idol, flaunts her dazzling and vibrant visuals in pretty pink attire in the clip. Her hair was pulled back and tied in a ponytail. Forever Young has a melodic rhythm and a lively synth. The fancam received favorable reactions from netizens because of Jisoo's cheerful expression and fresh vibe while performing one of BLACKPINK's hit songs.

BLACKPINK's Forever Young is a B-side melody from their 2018 summer album, Square Up. Teddy produced the song even before the group's debut. Whereas the title song is DDU-DU DDU-DU, Forever Young is also a huge success.

The song was so well received that BLACKPINK had to do its own publicity for it. Forever Young became the first B-side song by a Korean musician to reach 2 million views on Genie in March 2020.

3) Rosé - Someone You Loved

The famous Someone You Loved fancam of Rosé on tour at Fukuoka Dome ranks among the top Female Idol Fancams. The fancam has garnered over 19.5 million views so far. For years, Rosé's numerous fancam were the most popular, with the singer sitting still and singing effortlessly, causing a buzz in the audience. Rosé covered Lewis Capaldi's song Someone You Loved on the fancam.

Several fans compared her to a princess because of her elegant blue dress, wavy hair, and angelic voice. As one fan put it:

“She doesn't look like a princess, SHE IS A PRINCESS.”

Rosé always wows the crowd during her live performances, and her live covers in the show's Sea of Hope have also been well received. The singer is known for her excellent vocals and visuals. Her fancam of Someone You Loved is no exception, as the singer elegantly portrays the emotions through her distinct, deep, and soulful voice.



youtu.be/rd-nlloznQQ

Yup. We need another legendary fancam of the goddess of the wind again 🌬️

Netizens commended the RÉCORD channel for the quality of its fancams. RÉCORD is a well-known fan channel that follows Rosé on a regular basis. The video had amazing quality from picture to sound, which is similar to competent RÉCORD products. Quality is among the reasons why fancam Someone you Loved became so popular.

2) Jennie - SOLO

On YouTube, the SOLO fancam has earned over 24 million views. This is one of Jennie's most captivating performances, demonstrating that the members of BLACKPINK can rise on their own as well as they can together. Jennie's fancam is famous for her flawless vocals, visuals, expressions, stage presence, dance moves, and style.

Everything about this fancam describes why the video has remained popular to this day. SOLO is a song that inspires one to be strong and independent. Jennie wore a fiery red dress in the video, beautifully expressing the meaning of her SOLO debut. Fans praised her stares, aura, and diva expressions throughout the performance.

1) Lisa - Take Me and Swalla





— 190615 LISA SOLO STAGE

(SWALLA + TAKE ME) Fancam now surpassed 29M views on YouTube.



→ It's the 2nd most viewed Fancam by a k-pop female act

→ Most viewed Fancam by a Blackpink member.



youtu.be/Bzq9BEsJJMc



— 190615 LISA SOLO STAGE
(SWALLA + TAKE ME) Fancam now surpassed 29M views on YouTube.
→ It's the 2nd most viewed Fancam by a k-pop female act
→ Most viewed Fancam by a Blackpink member.
#LISA #리사

Lisa's iconic fancam of Take Me and Swalla performances during BLACKPINK's world tour tops the list. This specific video was shot in Sydney in 2019 and has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube. Lisa Dotcom's YouTube channel posted the video, which is of exceptional quality.

lalisa Lisa blackpink edit fancam cool for the summer Demi Lovato

Lisa was able to showcase her skills in many varying dancing styles throughout the powerful and charismatic stage presence. Due to her spectacular performances with flawless choreography, vocals, visuals, and more, Lisa's numerous fancams top the list of the most viewed K-pop fancams in the industry. With her black outfit and charm, she delivers an impactful vibe in the video.





Boombayah - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)

Whistle - #1.Rosé(153K Likes)

AIIYL - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)

Stay - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)

PWF - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)

D4 - #1.Lisa(621K Likes)

KTL - #1.Lisa(947K Likes)

Most Liked fancam of each BLACKPINK ERA on YouTube:
Boombayah - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)
Whistle - #1.Rosé(153K Likes)
AIIYL - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)
Stay - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)
PWF - #1.Lisa(341K Likes)
D4 - #1.Lisa(621K Likes)
KTL - #1.Lisa(947K Likes)
HYLT - #1.Lisa(369K Likes)

The fancam is exceptional as the audio in the video is muted as well. Fans are still looking for more of Lisa's performance, which they love and admire.

More about global K-pop girl group BLACKPINK

The group is the most popular K-pop girl group in the world, with perfect visuals, musical talent, and choreography. According to fans, there is also a strong bonding among the members, who are always supportive of one another. The members of the group were not only focused on group activities, but they also thrived in their solo projects.

The group has consistently delivered buzz-worthy comebacks, and fans are eagerly anticipating their next comeback. The group has continued to rise and become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 since its debut in 2016 with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

BLACKPINK (Image via Getty)

The group's 2020 release, The Album, has become the first Korean girl group album to sell over one million copies. On August 3, 2021, the group published a Japanese version of The Album. It features Japanese editions of 4 of the 8 songs, including How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Lovesick Girls, and You Never Know, and is available in 12 distinct physical versions.

With over 60 million subscribers on YouTube, the group earned their 6th Guinness World Record in 2021 for being the most-subscribed band. Forbes Korea has named them among the most powerful celebrities in South Korea, with first place in 2019, third place in 2020, and 2nd in 2021.

BLACKPINK (Image via Getty)

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea recognized BLACKPINK for spreading K-pop content around the world in January 2021 and noted the girl group as a global K-pop phenomenon.

