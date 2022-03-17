5 most iconic raps of BLACKPINK 

BLACKPINK are recognized for their upbeat songs and creative rap skills.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are members of the group, with Lisa and Jennie being the rappers. Without Lisa and Jennie's raps, BLACKPINK's songs wouldn't be nearly as addictive.

We've compiled a list of BLACKPINK's top five iconic raps. The pace, meaningful lyrics, and synchronization with the rest of the song all contributed to the listing.

5 best BLACKPINK rap verses

5) Ice Cream

It is one of the most memorable and uplifting raps from 2020 that is still gaining attention. It differs from other BLACKPINK songs in that it was a collaboration with Selena Gomez and most of the song is in English. Every Blink recalls the legendary rap lines:

“Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra ra ra.”

And the iconic lyrics:

“Keep it movin' like my lease up, Think you fly, boy, where your visa? Mona Lisa kinda Lisa, needs an ice cream man that treats her.”

Although the rap isn't particularly fast, Lisa's charisma makes this one of BLACKPINK's most well-known rap tracks.

4) AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST

The song was one of BLACKPINK's first singles to be released in 2018, and its place in history ensures that it remains in the rankings. The rhythm and words are catchy, and they blend well with the rest of the piece. Phrases in the rap include:

“Cause we gonna get it, my love, you can bet it on black. We gon' double the stack on them, whoa, I be the Bonnie and you be my Clyde, we ride or die, X's and O's.”

It was BLACKPINK's highest-charting single in Japan, reaching number 19 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. For the week following its official release, the song remained at number 19 on the charts.

Due to an exceptional music video, it also debuted at number one on Billboard World Digital Songs, selling 4,000 copies in its first week.

3) DDU-DU-DDU-DU

The song was released in 2018 and has one of Jennie's fastest raps. The rap's speed is remarkable, and the rest of the song is beautifully executed with it. The rapping throughout the song by both Jennie and Lisa is phenomenal. The rap section includes phrases like:

“Both hands are full of fat checks. If you are curious, try fact check, snowy top, fish in water, It's a little toxic, I'm toxic, You, the harsh sea, I'm foxy.”

The rap, in particular, is a fantastic display of Jennie's rapping speed.

With the popular single DDU-DU-DDU-DU, BLACKPINK became the first female Korean artist to be certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

2) Lovesick Girls

BLACKPINK's spectacular comeback features a deep and compelling rap. The lines are memorable and captivating:

“No love letters, no X and O's, no love, never, my exes know, no diamond rings, that set in stone. To the left, better left alone. Didn't wanna be a princess, I'm priceless. A prince not even on my list, love is a drug that I quit. No doctor could help when I'm lovesick.”

The song is a mix of exhibiting vulnerability and strength at the same time, and the rap has done an excellent job of conveying the song's message.

Lovesick Girls is a tune from the group's Korean album The Album. It was released in 2020, and it is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell over one million copies.

1) BOOMBAYAH

BOOMBAYAH is one of the group's debut tracks from 2016. Lisa begins the song with a rap, which is followed by Jennie's rap. Jennie's verse is also regarded as one of her fastest raps to date.

fall in luv @TrcCu1 Boombayah is only a debut song, but it has brought BLACKPINK many great achievements and helped the group prove its position in the Kpop map. Boombayah is only a debut song, but it has brought BLACKPINK many great achievements and helped the group prove its position in the Kpop map. https://t.co/KAa6mHRbjH

There are lines in the song such as:

“Been a bad girl, I know I am, And I'm so hot I need a fan, I don't want a boy, I need a man, Click-clack botta bing, botta boom.”

With other iconic rap lines including:

“Don't you dare stop me, even if someone blocks me, I'm gonna go brrrr Rambo.”

Fans will never forget the famous Rambo line, which is also the song's highlight. The lyrics are appealing and radiate a sense of empowerment. The song's pace and well-balanced rap make it one of BLACKPINK's most unforgettable songs.

marena is waiting for march 18th @xomarenahxo blackpink’s rookie year is in the history books. how do you debut with boombayah AND whistle and two months later drop playing with fire and a song like stay. like they were crazy for that actually. blackpink’s rookie year is in the history books. how do you debut with boombayah AND whistle and two months later drop playing with fire and a song like stay. like they were crazy for that actually.

Many fans adore BLACKPINK for their confident public persona and the consistently excellent music they have released over the years. They are the most popular girl group in Korea, having topped the global charts several times, and they continue to set new milestones in the music industry.

Furthermore, the Billboard World Albums chart for the week of March 19, 2022 has been released. In its 75th week on the list, BLACKPINK's 2020 album, The Album, rebounded to number 9.

The group's management company, YG Entertainment, reported that Lisa's solo single, Money, has received over 400 million streams on Spotify.

Edited by Siddharth Satish