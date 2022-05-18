TWICE set to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Date, time, how to watch, and all you need to know

On May 17, 2022, TWICE was confirmed to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The CHEER UP artists finished a two-day stadium concert at the Banc of California Stadium. On May 17, The group also stunned fans by unveiling each member's Instagram accounts.

The group will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 19, 2022, at 12:35 a.m. KST/ 11:35 p.m. EST. Group members Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu are all expected to make an appearance.

When will TWICE perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

#TheLateShowWithStephenColbert Fun never stops as long as you’re with us🤩Hop on to @colbertlateshow tomorrow!We’ll be waiting for you, ONCE2022.05.18 11:35 PM EST2022.05.19 12:35 PM KST Fun never stops as long as you’re with us🤩Hop on to @colbertlateshow tomorrow!We’ll be waiting for you, ONCE😘2022.05.18 11:35 PM EST2022.05.19 12:35 PM KST#TWICE #트와이스#TheLateShowWithStephenColbert https://t.co/XRZb7EzE51

The group's performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has piqued the interest of fans. Here is the worldwide performance timeline of the band:

Pacific Time: May 18, 2022 - 8.35 PM PT

Central Time: May 18, 2022 - 10.35 PM CT

Eastern Time: May 18, 2022 -11.35 PM ET

British Time: May 19, 2022 - 4.35 AM BST

European Time: May 19, 2022 - 5.35 AM CEST

Indian Time: May 19, 2022 - 9.05 AM IST

Philippine Time: May 19, 2022 - 11.35 AM

Japan Time: May 19, 2022 -12.35 PM JST

Australian Time: May 19, 2022 - 1.10 PM ACST

How to watch TWICE's performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS will broadcast the group's performance on Stephen Colbert's show. Fans can opt for streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch the episode online as well.

The Stephen Colbert Show's official YouTube account will also showcase the performance. This will be the group's first-ever in-studio performance on the show. They previously performed on the show's #PlayAtHome series in 2020. However, it was pre-recorded in Korea.

More on the K-pop girl group TWICE

The girl group consisting of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu just finished their two-day stadium concert at the Banc of California Stadium. They made headlines as the first female K-pop group to have a stadium concert in the United States and only the second K-pop act to do so.

Earlier, the group teased two mysterious dates of June 24, 2022, and August 26, 2022, which prompted fans to believe that the band would make a comeback on one of the dates. The group's contract also expires this year, and fans are hoping for the group to renew its contract and make more comebacks.

The group has been really consistent in bringing quality content to its fans. Last year, the group published Formula Of Love: T+O=<3, accompanied by a music video for its title track, Scientist. The album also included the group's first official English song, The Feels, which charted at Number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of October 16.

Edited by Danyal Arabi