5 fourth-gen K-pop idols who have meaningful tattoos

Several K-pop idols in the industry have tattoos, but there aren't many from the fourth generation. Getting tattoos is against the terms of certain idols' agreements. For many others, it's merely that they don't want to get tattooed. Some K-pop stars get these tattoos to improve their style, while others get them to express themselves and have deep meaning.

K-pop fans are also encouraged to incorporate that deep meaning into their lives as a result of these meaningful tattoos from K-pop idols. We've compiled a list of the top fourth-generation K-Pop idols with meaningful tattoos.

Top fourth-gen K-pop idols with meaningful tattoos

5) Hongjoong (ATEEZ)

Hongjoong has had a number of temporary tattoos in the past, and there is only one lasting tattoo that fans are aware of right now and it's his ankle tattoo.

It was designed by Hongjoong himself and features the word FAITH written horizontally with wings on either side. A fan inquired about ATEEZ's skilled leader Hongjoong's ankle tattoo during an online fan meeting call.

Hongjoong explained about his tattoo

Fans noticed a tattoo on the back of Hongjoong's leg. The idol's tattoo was mentioned during his appearance on Baverse Studios' YouTube channel. Due to the tattoo's blurry appearance, fans presumed that it was an angel or butterfly wing tattoo. Fans could also end up making out some letters in the middle of the wings, but they weren't sure what they meant. On the call, a fan questioned:

“Hongjoong, so I am very curious about your new tattoo on your ankle. What is the image of it? It is a butterfly or something?”

Hongjoong revealed his new tattoo and described it as being inspired by one of his favorite movies, Peter Pan.

“So it is kind of wings. Cause when I was young, I really liked Peter Pan, like Kensington Gardens, so I really like that so I drew some wings for tattoo and they drew at my ankle and in the middle of the wings there are some words. The word Faith is because I really like that word.”

Hongjoong went on to explain how the tattoo is designed and how it conveys a wonderful message. The idol added that the tattoo represents a deep meaning:

“The word I is centered (in between the wings), I have the wings. So, I have wings and faith. And I made some meaning. I love that.”

4) Chan (TO1)

#9 - Cho Chanhyuk | TOO

Chan has three big tattoos on his body, each with a specific interpretation. A palm leaf on his forearm, which symbolizes healing. The other one is a whale on the inside of his forearm with some other finer details, which represents his love for his older sister.

The last tattoo appears to be a bunch of flowers on his back, which represents happiness.

3) Dohyun (MIRAE)

K-pop singer and lyricist Dohyun has a tattoo on the inside of his arm with the words "organ donor." He even has a tattoo near the collarbone on his chest, although fans have yet to have a good look at it.

2) Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Soyeon appears to have two tattoos at the moment. The first was a lotus flower on her shoulder blade, which she was hesitant about, but she stated that it wasn't as hurtful as she expected.

The other tattoo on her arm is a heartbeat, which she got as a mark of joining up to be an organ donor.

1) Wooyoung (ATEEZ)

Wooyoung is another ATEEZ member who has tattoos. The first is a phrase tattooed on his thigh.

“Amicus ad aras.”

He shares it with fellow ATEEZ member and best friend San, and it's a Latin term which means "friends until death." It's a phrase that the two ATEEZ members use to describe their friendship, emphasizing how important it is to them. He even has 2 different tattoos, one with the Spanish phrase:

“sin prosa sin pausa.”

It's on the left side of his ribcage.

Most recently, he had the phrase, “I'm never alone and I will never be” on his upper back as a tattoo portraying a strong meaning.

Since tattoos are mostly considered inappropriate by some in Korean society, numerous K-pop stars have preferred to resist the trend and get a tattoo.

Tattoos are indeed a form of self-expression, and many idols have tattoos that have special significance. Through their meaningful tattoos, a number of K-pop idols continue to spread positivity.

