ATEEZ’s Hongjoong’s Space Oddity cover hits 1 million views

Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ, has been releasing covers of songs from 2019 in a series titled BY. HONGJOONG. As of now, he has five recordings in the series.

Hongjoong's first solo cover, David Bowie's Space Oddity, has surpassed one million views, which is a significant achievement. Prior to this one, his third cover, Black or White by Michael Jackson, had already received one million views.

Hongjoong is famed for his rapping skills and is also an accomplished producer, songwriter, and singer with a variety of other talents. His latest cover of Linkin Park's Numb has garnered over 2.2 million views.

More about ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

The group recently began its second world tour, THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END, in January 2022 after it was delayed from its initial February 2020 start date due to COVID-19.

The group was also included in a recent issue of Vogue Korea. Here, the interviewer mentioned that maximalism is what comes to mind when watching their performances. Hongjoong, who has composed songs for all of the group's albums, disclosed that he used to like writing minimal songs. He laughed and said,

"I am telling you, I was obsessed with music that was filled with small sounds. However, as I began producing for the group, I would look up fantasy films & began perusing Marvel."

He continued by saying,

“Rather than to refer to it, I wanted to have more diverse thoughts.”

The singer also teased their next album by saying,

“Since our debut, we have tried captivating intensity and also playful intensity. As that accumulated, there’s this notion that this is ATEEZ, no matter what genre we try. With our next album, I would like to break the group's style once again. You're going to say there's that kind of intensity too? We can do it.”

Meanwhile, the group has released new dates for the European leg of their world tour. The group has canceled additional shows for the ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE in Madrid, London, and Berlin.

The group has become the fourth K-pop group set to participate at the GRAMMY Museum after groups BTS, SEVENTEEN, and GFRIEND. The group actively participated in a new program, Global Spin Live, in Los Angeles on February 9, 2022. The session included an interview and performance, accompanied by a Q&A session with the audience.

At the event, the group spoke about their musical careers and their path to becoming one of the most renowned K-pop groups in the world today.

Edited by Danyal Arabi