SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release their first English single

As per an exclusive news report from March 24, 2022, K-pop group SEVENTEEN is getting ready to release an English-language single in April. The track will be pre-released ahead of the group's complete comeback in Korea, which was earlier speculated to be in May.

#세븐틴 Seventeen will release a pre-release song this April before the release of their 4th full-length album in May. The new ENGLISH song will be included in their album and will be pre-released in a form of a digital single.This song is Seventeen's first group english song.

The new song will be the group's first English single by the entire group. The group's members have previously released English-language hit songs as units, garnering praise from fans worldwide.

The year started off well for the thirteen-member boy group, which managed to break numerous records and establish another benchmark with their most recent release, Attacca. The album also provided a closer look into the group's own music.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for SEVENTEEN's new English single

The group has had massive hits in the Korean music industry so far and fans are eager to see what the entire group will bring to the Western music industry. Here's how fans reacted to the announcement of the group's new English single on social media.

`🌙 Ananya 海城 @thiccwjh The amazing thing is we do can guess how the essence of their new english single would be from their past unit songs but at the same time we know nothing of how the whole group would fit into that vibe. it's like a surprise element and knowing seventeen they'll never disappoint. The amazing thing is we do can guess how the essence of their new english single would be from their past unit songs but at the same time we know nothing of how the whole group would fit into that vibe. it's like a surprise element and knowing seventeen they'll never disappoint.

: an english song in april? i'll wait patiently (*about seventeen's upcoming english single)

Fans applauded the group for their upcoming release.

More about SEVENTEEN

2022 SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND>
2022.03.25 ~ 03.27

Their latest album will become the group's 4th full-length studio album, arriving nearly three years after their last release, An Ode, which was released in September 2019.

It will be exciting to see how the group incorporates their own style into a full group English melody. In the meantime, the group will hold their upcoming fan meeting in South Korea from March 25 to March 27 in both online and in-person modes.

[17'S] (감성) 우리 모두 완전체 고잉 세븐틴 기다렸잖아...🥺(놀람) 이게 연습 게임이면 다음 주는 본 게임은 더 흥미진진해지겠는걸?😳(소심) 캐럿 큐빅들 다음 주까지 조금만 기다려 줄 수 있을까?☺

On April 20 and 23, the group will publish the film SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE in movie theaters all around the world, extending their scope further.

A few group members have gone solo since the release of Attacca, including Woozi, who released his debut mixtape Ruby in January, Vernon, who collaborated with English singer Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama for the remix of Beg for You, and The8, who recently published his digital single Hai Cheng on March 18, 2022.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has released its annual leaderboard of best-selling albums from the previous year, which includes both physical and digital sales worldwide. SEVENTEEN and BTS have three albums in the Top 10 of the IFPI's Global Album Sales Chart for 2021.

The group's ninth mini album, Attacca, reached number three on the charts, while their eighth mini album, Your Choice, also charted at number 8.

